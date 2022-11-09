Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan

What if, what if we run away?

What if, what if we left today?

What if we said goodbye to safe and sound?

What if, what if we're hard to find?

What if, what if we lost our minds?

What if we left them fall behind and they're never found?

And when the lights start flashing like a photo booth

And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof

My youth, my youth is yours

Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls

My youth, my youth is yours

Runaway now and forevermore

My youth, my youth is yours

A truth so loud you can't ignore

My youth, my youth, my youth

My youth is yours

What if, what if we start to drive?

What if, what if we close our eyes?

What if speeding through red lights into paradise?

'Cause we've no time for getting old

Mortal body, timeless souls

Cross your fingers, here we go, oh oh oh

And when the lights start flashing like a photo booth

And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof

My youth, my youth is yours

Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls

My youth, my youth is yours

Runaway now and forevermore

My youth, my youth is yours

A truth so loud you can't ignore

My youth, my youth, my youth

My youth is yours

My youth is yours

My youth, my youth is yours

Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls

My youth, my youth is yours

Runaway now and forevermore

My youth, my youth is yours

A truth so loud you can't ignore

My youth, my youth, my youth

My youth is yours

My youth is yours

My youth is yours

Credit:

Title: Youth

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe)

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Youth

Lagu Youth merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2021. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:05 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe). Lagu ini juga sempat viral di platform TikTok.