Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Youth - Troye Sivan
What if, what if we run away?
What if, what if we left today?
What if we said goodbye to safe and sound?
What if, what if we're hard to find?
What if, what if we lost our minds?
What if we left them fall behind and they're never found?
And when the lights start flashing like a photo booth
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof
My youth, my youth is yours
Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls
My youth, my youth is yours
Runaway now and forevermore
My youth, my youth is yours
A truth so loud you can't ignore
My youth, my youth, my youth
My youth is yours
What if, what if we start to drive?
What if, what if we close our eyes?
What if speeding through red lights into paradise?
'Cause we've no time for getting old
Mortal body, timeless souls
Cross your fingers, here we go, oh oh oh
And when the lights start flashing like a photo booth
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof
My youth, my youth is yours
Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls
My youth, my youth is yours
Runaway now and forevermore
My youth, my youth is yours
A truth so loud you can't ignore
My youth, my youth, my youth
My youth is yours
My youth is yours
My youth, my youth is yours
Trippin' on skies, sippin' waterfalls
My youth, my youth is yours
Runaway now and forevermore
My youth, my youth is yours
A truth so loud you can't ignore
My youth, my youth, my youth
My youth is yours
My youth is yours
My youth is yours
Credit:
Title: Youth
Artist: Troye Sivan
Dirilis: 2015
Album: Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe)
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Youth
Lagu Youth merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2021. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:05 menit ini merupakan bagian dari album Troye Sivan yang bertajuk Blue Neighbourhood (Deluxe). Lagu ini juga sempat viral di platform TikTok.
Artikel Pilihan