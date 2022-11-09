Lirik Lagu You - Troye Sivan, Regard, Tate MCRae dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You - Troye Sivan, Regard, Tate MCRae
Yeah
All I see is, is you, is you
Oh, you
How could you ever leave me without a chance to try?
How can I be sorry if I don't know the crime?
I should be mad, 'cause you never told me why
Still, I can't seem to say goodbye
Ooh, yeah
When I try to fall back, I fall back to you (yeah)
When I talk to my friends, I talk about you (yeah)
When the Hennessy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you (ooh)
Yeah, ooh (yeah)
No, I haven't moved on, but trust me, I've tried (yeah)
If I give you a call, don't hang up the line (yeah)
When the Hennessy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you
I'm good at overthinking
But I haven't even got this far
All I know is that my mind is
In the back seat of your Corvette car
You got me at my baddest (baddest)
And you got me 'round your fingertip
Should be fed up with your bullshit
But everything about you, no, I can't resist
How could you ever leave me without a chance to try?
How can I be sorry if I don't know the crime?
I should be mad that you never told me why
Still, I can't seem to say goodbye
Ooh, yeah
When I try to fall back, I fall back to you (yeah)
When I talk to my friends, I talk about you (yeah)
When the jealousy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you (ooh)
Yeah, ooh (yeah)
No, I haven't moved on, but trust me, I've tried (yeah)
If I give you a call, don't hang up the line (yeah)
When the jealousy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you
Is you, oh, you
Is you, is you, oh, you
I see your face in every stranger, everywhere I go (everywhere I go)
I hear your voice in conversations, every word you spoke (every word you spoke)
Nearly blocked you on my phone about a thousand times
Yeah, I know I should say goodbye
Yeah, I know I should say goodbye
Ooh, yeah
When I try to fall back, I fall back to you (yeah)
When I talk to my friends, I talk about you (yeah)
When the Hennessy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you (ooh)
Yeah, ooh (yeah)
No, I haven't moved on, but trust me, I've tried (yeah)
If I give you a call, don't hang up the line (yeah)
When the Hennessy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you
Credit:
Title: You
Artist: Troye Sivan, Regard, Tate McRae
Genre: Pop
Dirilis: 2021
Fakta di Balik Lagu You
Lagu You merupakan salah satu single pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan, Regard, dan Tate MCRae yang diriilis pada tahun 2021.
Troye Sivan adalah seorang penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.
