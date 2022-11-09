Lirik Lagu You - Troye Sivan, Regard, Tate MCRae dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You - Troye Sivan, Regard, Tate MCRae

Yeah

All I see is, is you, is you

Oh, you

How could you ever leave me without a chance to try?

How can I be sorry if I don't know the crime?

I should be mad, 'cause you never told me why

Still, I can't seem to say goodbye

Ooh, yeah

When I try to fall back, I fall back to you (yeah)

When I talk to my friends, I talk about you (yeah)

When the Hennessy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you (ooh)

Yeah, ooh (yeah)

No, I haven't moved on, but trust me, I've tried (yeah)

If I give you a call, don't hang up the line (yeah)

When the Hennessy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you

I'm good at overthinking

But I haven't even got this far

All I know is that my mind is

In the back seat of your Corvette car

You got me at my baddest (baddest)

And you got me 'round your fingertip

Should be fed up with your bullshit

But everything about you, no, I can't resist

How could you ever leave me without a chance to try?

How can I be sorry if I don't know the crime?

I should be mad that you never told me why

Still, I can't seem to say goodbye

Ooh, yeah

When I try to fall back, I fall back to you (yeah)

When I talk to my friends, I talk about you (yeah)

When the jealousy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you (ooh)

Yeah, ooh (yeah)

No, I haven't moved on, but trust me, I've tried (yeah)

If I give you a call, don't hang up the line (yeah)

When the jealousy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you

Is you, oh, you

Is you, is you, oh, you

I see your face in every stranger, everywhere I go (everywhere I go)

I hear your voice in conversations, every word you spoke (every word you spoke)

Nearly blocked you on my phone about a thousand times

Yeah, I know I should say goodbye

Yeah, I know I should say goodbye

Ooh, yeah

When I try to fall back, I fall back to you (yeah)

When I talk to my friends, I talk about you (yeah)

When the Hennessy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you (ooh)

Yeah, ooh (yeah)

No, I haven't moved on, but trust me, I've tried (yeah)

If I give you a call, don't hang up the line (yeah)

When the Hennessy's strong, all I see is you, is you, is you, oh you

Credit:

Title: You

Artist: Troye Sivan, Regard, Tate McRae

Genre: Pop

Dirilis: 2021

Fakta di Balik Lagu You

Lagu You merupakan salah satu single pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan, Regard, dan Tate MCRae yang diriilis pada tahun 2021.

Troye Sivan adalah seorang penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.