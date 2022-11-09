Lirik Lagu Thousand Miles – The Kid Laroi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thousand Miles – The Kid Laroi
I know that look on your face
You're comin' my way, you're comin' my way tonight
Here goes another mistake
I know I'm gon' make, I know I'm gon' make tonight
Oh, I wish I let it go, you're better off alone
'Cause I'm about to fuck it up with you
I know that look on your face
You're comin' my way, you're comin' my way tonight
And I will never change
I couldn't even if I wanted to for you (oh, oh)
There's nothin' left to say
If I was you, if I was you, then I would stay
A thousand miles away
(A thousand miles away, yeah)
It's hard to give it all up (all up)
Tryna block you out, but you're invading my thoughts
And you got ten fingers wrapped around my heart (heart)
Uh, wish I could give you everything that you want, but I won't, no
I wish I let it go, you're better off alone
'Cause I'm about to fuck it up with you
I know that look on your face
You're comin' my way, tomorrow, we'll say goodbye
And I will never change
I couldn't even if I wanted to for you (oh, oh)
There's nothin' left to say
If I was you, if I was you, then I would stay
A thousand miles away
(A thousand miles away, yeah)
Here in your arms
I'm already gone
You got me wrong
And I played along
I know that look on your face
You're comin' my way, you're comin' my way tonight
Here goes another mistake
I know I'm gon' make, I know I'm gon' make tonight
Artikel Pilihan