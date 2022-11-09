Lirik Lagu Thousand Miles – The Kid Laroi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thousand Miles – The Kid Laroi

I know that look on your face

You're comin' my way, you're comin' my way tonight

Here goes another mistake

I know I'm gon' make, I know I'm gon' make tonight

Oh, I wish I let it go, you're better off alone

'Cause I'm about to fuck it up with you

I know that look on your face

You're comin' my way, you're comin' my way tonight

And I will never change

I couldn't even if I wanted to for you (oh, oh)

There's nothin' left to say

If I was you, if I was you, then I would stay

A thousand miles away

(A thousand miles away, yeah)

It's hard to give it all up (all up)

Tryna block you out, but you're invading my thoughts

And you got ten fingers wrapped around my heart (heart)

Uh, wish I could give you everything that you want, but I won't, no

I wish I let it go, you're better off alone

'Cause I'm about to fuck it up with you

I know that look on your face

You're comin' my way, tomorrow, we'll say goodbye

And I will never change

I couldn't even if I wanted to for you (oh, oh)

There's nothin' left to say

If I was you, if I was you, then I would stay

A thousand miles away

(A thousand miles away, yeah)

Here in your arms

I'm already gone

You got me wrong

And I played along

I know that look on your face

You're comin' my way, you're comin' my way tonight

Here goes another mistake

I know I'm gon' make, I know I'm gon' make tonight