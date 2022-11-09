Lirik Lagu I'm So Tired - Troye Sivan feat. Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm So Tired - Troye Sivan feat. Lauv

I'm so tired of love songs, tired of love songs

Tired of love songs, tired of love

Just wanna go home, wanna go home

Wanna go home, woah

So tired of love songs, tired of love songs

Tired of love songs, tired of love

Just wanna go home, wanna go home

Wanna go home, woah

Party, trying my best to meet somebody

But everybody around me is falling in love to our song

I, I, oh I, I, yeah

Hate it, taking a shot 'cause I can't take it

But I don't think that they make anything that strong, so I hold on

I, I, oh I, I, yeah

I'm so tired of love songs, tired of love songs

Tired of love songs, tired of love

Just wanna go home, wanna go home

Wanna go home, woah

So tired of love songs, tired of love songs

Tired of love songs, tired of love

Just wanna go home, wanna go home

Wanna go home, woah

Strangers, killing my lonely nights with strangers

And when they leave, I go back to our song, I hold on

I, I, oh I

Hurts like heaven, lost in the sound

Buzz cut season like you're still around

Can't unmiss you and I need you now

Yeah, I, I, oh I, yeah

I'm so tired of love songs, tired of love songs

Tired of love songs, tired of love

Just wanna go home, wanna go home

Wanna go home, woah

So tired of love songs, tired of love songs

Tired of love songs, tired of love

Just wanna go home, wanna go home

Wanna go home, woah

I'm so tired of love songs

Tired of love songs, tired of love songs (someone take me home)

Tired of love

Just wanna go home, wanna go home ('cause I can't be alone)

Wanna go home, woah

So tired of love songs, tired of love songs ('cause I'm so tired)

Tired of love songs, tired of love

Just wanna go home, wanna go home

Wanna go home, woah

Credit:

Title: I'm So Tired

Artist: Troye Sivan dan Lauv

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu I’m So Tired

Lagu I’m So Tired merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan dan Lauv yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:21 menit ini sempat viral di Platform TikTok.

Troye Sivan adalah seorang, penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.