Lirik Lagu I'm So Tired - Troye Sivan feat. Lauv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'm So Tired - Troye Sivan feat. Lauv
I'm so tired of love songs, tired of love songs
Tired of love songs, tired of love
Just wanna go home, wanna go home
Wanna go home, woah
So tired of love songs, tired of love songs
Tired of love songs, tired of love
Just wanna go home, wanna go home
Wanna go home, woah
Party, trying my best to meet somebody
But everybody around me is falling in love to our song
I, I, oh I, I, yeah
Hate it, taking a shot 'cause I can't take it
But I don't think that they make anything that strong, so I hold on
I, I, oh I, I, yeah
I'm so tired of love songs, tired of love songs
Tired of love songs, tired of love
Just wanna go home, wanna go home
Wanna go home, woah
So tired of love songs, tired of love songs
Tired of love songs, tired of love
Just wanna go home, wanna go home
Wanna go home, woah
Strangers, killing my lonely nights with strangers
And when they leave, I go back to our song, I hold on
I, I, oh I
Hurts like heaven, lost in the sound
Buzz cut season like you're still around
Can't unmiss you and I need you now
Yeah, I, I, oh I, yeah
I'm so tired of love songs, tired of love songs
Tired of love songs, tired of love
Just wanna go home, wanna go home
Wanna go home, woah
So tired of love songs, tired of love songs
Tired of love songs, tired of love
Just wanna go home, wanna go home
Wanna go home, woah
I'm so tired of love songs
Tired of love songs, tired of love songs (someone take me home)
Tired of love
Just wanna go home, wanna go home ('cause I can't be alone)
Wanna go home, woah
So tired of love songs, tired of love songs ('cause I'm so tired)
Tired of love songs, tired of love
Just wanna go home, wanna go home
Wanna go home, woah
Credit:
Title: I'm So Tired
Artist: Troye Sivan dan Lauv
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu I’m So Tired
Lagu I’m So Tired merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan dan Lauv yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:21 menit ini sempat viral di Platform TikTok.
Troye Sivan adalah seorang, penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.
Artikel Pilihan