Lirik Lagu Take Control – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take Control – KIM!
Yeah
Uh huh
I got the unicorn power
Hit it!
This is for all my girls
Uh
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Do you feel like the world is holding you back
You can walk away but still you feel so attached
It’s difficult to see
To see that you can be
Be better than you ever been before
Baby don’t you look back
One day gonna be alright
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Baby don’t you look back
You know you’re stronger than that
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Let’s go
Uh
You better stop thinkin’ about the past
Cause the past ain’t thinkin’ about you
You better look deep within
I see nothin’ but beauty inside of you
Don’t you ever worry about a thing
Baby girl you know that we can make it through
Cause you got me and I got you
Just like the rhythm flow when it takes over you uh
Baby don’t you look back
One day gonna be alright
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Baby don’t you look back
You know you’re stronger than that
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Baby don’t you look back
One day gonna be alright
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Baby don’t you look back
You know you’re stronger than that
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
