Lirik Lagu Take Control – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 November 2022, 01:05 WIB
Kimberley Fransa Salim (KIM)
Kimberley Fransa Salim (KIM) /.instagram.com/kimberley_sings

Take ControlKIM!

Yeah
Uh huh
I got the unicorn power
Hit it!
This is for all my girls
Uh

Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright

Do you feel like the world is holding you back
You can walk away but still you feel so attached
It’s difficult to see
To see that you can be

Be better than you ever been before
Baby don’t you look back
One day gonna be alright
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Baby don’t you look back

You know you’re stronger than that
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Let’s go

Uh
You better stop thinkin’ about the past
Cause the past ain’t thinkin’ about you
You better look deep within
I see nothin’ but beauty inside of you
Don’t you ever worry about a thing
Baby girl you know that we can make it through
Cause you got me and I got you
Just like the rhythm flow when it takes over you uh
Baby don’t you look back
One day gonna be alright
Just let the rhythm take control of you

Baby don’t you look back
You know you’re stronger than that
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Baby don’t you look back
One day gonna be alright
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Baby don’t you look back
You know you’re stronger than that
Just let the rhythm take control of you
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright
Just let the rhythm take control
You know you’d be alright

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 01:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unsung – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

9 November 2022, 00:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:30 WIB
Bang Ye Dam dan Mashiho Keluar dari TREASURE, Para Penggemar Ungkap Kesedihannya

Bang Ye Dam dan Mashiho Keluar dari TREASURE, Para Penggemar Ungkap Kesedihannya

8 November 2022, 20:27 WIB
Upayakan BLACKPINK Tetap Konser di GBK, Direktur PPKGBK: Memberi Efek Ganda

Upayakan BLACKPINK Tetap Konser di GBK, Direktur PPKGBK: Memberi Efek Ganda

8 November 2022, 18:51 WIB
BLACKPINK Kemungkinan Bisa Konser di GBK, Direktur PPKGBK: Kami Akan Sowan ke Menpora

BLACKPINK Kemungkinan Bisa Konser di GBK, Direktur PPKGBK: Kami Akan Sowan ke Menpora

8 November 2022, 18:03 WIB
Profil Michael Bolton, Solois Legendaris yang Pernah Terpincut Heavy Metal

Profil Michael Bolton, Solois Legendaris yang Pernah Terpincut Heavy Metal

8 November 2022, 13:43 WIB
Profil Travis Barker, Drummer Blink-182 yang Hidupnya Berubah Usai Kecelakaan Pesawat

Profil Travis Barker, Drummer Blink-182 yang Hidupnya Berubah Usai Kecelakaan Pesawat

8 November 2022, 13:07 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lengkap 69 Obat Sirup yang Dilarang Beredar di Pasaran oleh BPOM Terkait Cemaran Etilen Glikol
2

Perhatikan 5 Tanda untuk Mengetahui Pria Sangat Mencintaimu, Salah Satunya Soal Prioritas
3

Tata Cara dan Bacaan Niat Shalat Khusuf Saat Gerhana Bulan Total, Bisa Berjamaah atau Sendiri
4

Breaking News! Kebakaran Hebat Terjadi di Balai Kota Bandung, Api Berasal dari Kantor Bappelitbang
5

Info Jadwal dan Lokasi Vaksin Booster di Kota Bandung Periode 7 – 18 November 2022
6

Niat Sholat Gerhana Lengkap dengan Tata Cara dan Amalan Sunah yang Dianjurkan Rasulullah SAW
7

Tata Cara Shalat Gerhana, Mulai dari Niat hingga Salam
8

Cara Beli dan Link Pembelian Tiket NCT Dream The Movie: In A Dream
9

Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022 Jam Berapa Terjadi? Berikut Fase Waktu setiap Daerah untuk Mengamatinya
10

Aksi Damai Kepala SMA-SMK Swasta di Gedung Sate Bandung, Tuntut Persamaan Hak dengan Sekolah Negeri

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Papua

MoU KUA-PPAS 2023 Telah Ditanandatangani, Ini Kata Klemens Hamo

MoU KUA-PPAS 2023 Telah Ditanandatangani, Ini Kata Klemens Hamo

9 November 2022, 02:22 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Rabu, 9 November 2022: Ada Film The White Storm dan Live D Academy 5

Jadwal Indosiar Rabu, 9 November 2022: Ada Film The White Storm dan Live D Academy 5

9 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini Rabu 9 November 2022 : Asmara Kejutan Baru, Karir Kurang Menyenangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari Ini Rabu 9 November 2022 : Asmara Kejutan Baru, Karir Kurang Menyenangkan

9 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Live Link Streaming AC Milan vs Cremonese: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Live Link Streaming AC Milan vs Cremonese: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

9 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 9 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Rabu 9 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

9 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 9 November 2022, Makassar Pagi Berawan Siang Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Rabu, 9 November 2022, Makassar Pagi Berawan Siang Hujan Ringan

9 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Cilacap Update

Link Nonton Liga Jerman Bayern Munchen vs Werder Bremen, Malam Ini 9 November 2022 Pukul 02:30 WIB

Link Nonton Liga Jerman Bayern Munchen vs Werder Bremen, Malam Ini 9 November 2022 Pukul 02:30 WIB

9 November 2022, 01:49 WIB

Editor News

Tersangka Pemeran Kebaya Merah Sengaja Membuat atau Memproduksi Video Asusila dengan Tarif Rp750 Ribu

Tersangka Pemeran Kebaya Merah Sengaja Membuat atau Memproduksi Video Asusila dengan Tarif Rp750 Ribu

9 November 2022, 01:44 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Bayern Munchen vs Werder Bremen Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Bayern Munchen vs Werder Bremen Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

9 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Mata Lelaki dari Nicky Astria

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Mata Lelaki dari Nicky Astria

9 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Zona Priangan

Tim dari Afrika Mengandalkan Pelatih Lokal, Sebuah Terobosan Baru untuk Memberikan Kesempatan Pelatih Lokal

Tim dari Afrika Mengandalkan Pelatih Lokal, Sebuah Terobosan Baru untuk Memberikan Kesempatan Pelatih Lokal

9 November 2022, 01:27 WIB

Cilacap Update

Poco M5 Series Akan di Jual Perdana Pada 11 November, Berikut Spesifikasi dan Harga Resmi di Indonesia

Poco M5 Series Akan di Jual Perdana Pada 11 November, Berikut Spesifikasi dan Harga Resmi di Indonesia

9 November 2022, 01:23 WIB

Jurnal Medan

SELAMAT, Yokohama F. Marinos Juara Meiji Yasuda J1 League 2022, Hentikan Dominasi Kawasaki Frontale

SELAMAT, Yokohama F. Marinos Juara Meiji Yasuda J1 League 2022, Hentikan Dominasi Kawasaki Frontale

9 November 2022, 01:17 WIB

Zona Priangan

Brasil Memasukkan Pemain Veteran Daniel Alves dan Mencoret Penyerang Liverpool Roberto Firmino di Skuad Mereka

Brasil Memasukkan Pemain Veteran Daniel Alves dan Mencoret Penyerang Liverpool Roberto Firmino di Skuad Mereka

9 November 2022, 01:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Rezeki 10 Weton Ini Sangat Kuat, Hidup Mapan dan Mandiri, Cek Wetonmu!

Rezeki 10 Weton Ini Sangat Kuat, Hidup Mapan dan Mandiri, Cek Wetonmu!

9 November 2022, 01:04 WIB

Portal Sulut

Hukum Wudhu di Dalam Kamar Mandi, Menurut Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Hukum Wudhu di Dalam Kamar Mandi, Menurut Ustadz Adi Hidayat

9 November 2022, 01:03 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

SIMAK LOH, Ini Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 9 Halaman 239, Apakah Foto dan Karton Sebangun?

SIMAK LOH, Ini Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 9 Halaman 239, Apakah Foto dan Karton Sebangun?

9 November 2022, 01:03 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 01:01 WIB

Utara Times

Link Nonton WSBK Mandalika 2022 di Trans 7, Race Minggu 13 November 2022

Link Nonton WSBK Mandalika 2022 di Trans 7, Race Minggu 13 November 2022

9 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Kepri Post

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Rabu 9 November 2022 : Asmara Jalin Kedekatan, Karir Baik Penuh Keberuntungan

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Rabu 9 November 2022 : Asmara Jalin Kedekatan, Karir Baik Penuh Keberuntungan

9 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Werder Bremen: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Werder Bremen: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

9 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:59 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:56 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

Agar Tidak Terjebak Syirik Dalam Berziarah, Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat Lakukan Ini

Agar Tidak Terjebak Syirik Dalam Berziarah, Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat Lakukan Ini

9 November 2022, 00:53 WIB