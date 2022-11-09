Lirik Lagu Last Call – Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Search for what'll set you free
It's not 2017 anymore
So you trust in a guy like me
To give you everything in store
We'll be riding 'round drop-top when it gets hot
Doing donuts in an empty lot like, "Whoa"
I'll give you the finer things
Suddenly there's nothing worth comparing to your soul
Where do we go?
Where do we stand?
In between a quick romance
Something that'll last long
Where do we go?
Will you take my hand?
Meet me for a final dance
Something like a last call
If this is worth it, I'm guessing
That we'll both find out in the end
You show me purpose and give me a presence
That I've never met
In this world full of hatred
Somehow I feel your innocence
I'll be patient, impatient
And I'll be patient, impatient
We'll be riding 'round drop-top when it gets hot
Doing donuts in an empty lot like, "Whoa"
I'll give you the finer things
Suddenly there's nothing worth comparing to your soul
Where do we go?
Where do we stand?
In between a quick romance
Something that'll last long ('cause it don't last long, no)
Where do we go?
Will you take my hand?
Meet me for a final dance
Something like a last call
Where do we start?
Where do we start?
Where do we start?
Where do we start?
Where do we start?
Where do we start?
Where do we go?
Where do we stand?
In between a quick romance
Something that'll last long
Where do we go?
Will you take my hand?
Meet me for a final dance
Something like a last call
