Lirik Lagu Strawberries and Cigarettes - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Strawberries and Cigarettes - Troye Sivan

Remember when we first met?

You said "light my cigarette"

So I lied to my mom and dad

I jumped the fence and I ran

But we couldn't go very far

'Cause you locked your keys in your car

So you sat and stared at my lips

And I could already feel your kiss

Long nights, daydreams

Sugar and smoke rings, I've been a fool

But strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you

Headlights, on me

Racing to 60, I've been a fool

But strawberries and cigarettes always taste like

Blue eyes, black jeans

Lighters and candy, I've been a fool

But strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you

Remember when you taught me fate

Said it'd all be worth the wait

Like that night in the back of the cab

When your fingers walked in my hand

Next day, nothin' on my phone

But I can still smell you on my clothes

Always hoping things would change

But we went right back to your games

Long nights, daydreams

Sugar and smoke rings, I've been a fool

But strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you

Headlights, on me

Racing to 60, I've been a fool

But strawberries and cigarettes always taste like

Blue eyes, black jeans

Lighters and candy, I've been a fool

But strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you

And even if I run away

Give my heart a holiday

Still strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you

You always leave me wanting more

I can't shake my hunger for

Strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you

Yeah, they always taste like you

You

Long nights, daydreams

With that sugar and smoke rings

Always taste like you

Headlights, on me (and even if I run away)

Racing to 60, I've been a fool (and give my heart a holiday)

Still, strawberries and cigarettes always taste like

Blue eyes, black jeans (you always leave me wanting more)

Lighters and candy, I've been a fool (I can't shake my hunger for)

Strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you

Credit:

Title: Strawberries & Cigarettes

Artist: Troye Sivan

Genre: Pop

Dirilis: 2018

Fakta di Balik Lagu Strawberries & Cigarettes

Lagu Strawberries & Cigarettes merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2018. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:21 menit ini sempat viral di Platform TikTok.

Troye Sivan adalah seorang penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.