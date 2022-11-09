Lirik Lagu Angel Baby - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Angel Baby - Troye Sivan

I need a lover to keep me sane

Pull me from hell, bring me back again

Play me the classics

Something romantic

Give him my all when I don't even have it

I always dreamed of a solemn face

Someone who feels like a holiday

But now I'm in pieces

Barely believing

Starting to think that I've lost all feeling

You came out the blue on a rainy night

No lie

I'll tell you how I almost died

While you're bringing me back to life

I just wanna live in this moment forever

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't get any better

Started giving up on the word "forever"

Until you gave up heaven, so we could be together

You're my angel

Angel baby, angel

You're my angel, baby

Baby, you're my angel

Angel baby

I fall in love with the little things

Counting the tattoos on your skin

Tell me a secret

And baby, I'll keep it

And maybe we could play house for the weekend

You came out the blue on a rainy night

No lie

I'll tell you how I almost died

While you're bringing me back to life

I just wanna live in this moment forever

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't get any better

Started giving up on the word "forever"

Until you gave up heaven, so we could be together

You're my angel

Angel baby, angel

You're my angel, baby

Baby, you're my angel

Angel baby

All the sick and twisted nights that I've been waiting for ya

They were worth it all along, yeah

I just wanna live in this moment forever

'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't get any better

Started giving up on the word "forever" (on the word "forever")

Until you gave up heaven, so we could be together

You're my angel

Angel baby, angel

You're my angel, baby

Baby, you're my angel

Angel baby

Angel

Angel baby, angel (you're my angel, baby)

You're my angel, baby (you're my angel, baby)

Baby, you're my angel

Angel baby

Credit:

Title: Angel Baby

Artist: Troye Sivan

Dirilis: 2021

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Angel Baby

Lagu Angel Baby merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2021. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:40 menit ini sempat viral di Platform TikTok.

Troye Sivan adalah seorang, penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.