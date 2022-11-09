Lirik Lagu Angel Baby - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Angel Baby - Troye Sivan
I need a lover to keep me sane
Pull me from hell, bring me back again
Play me the classics
Something romantic
Give him my all when I don't even have it
I always dreamed of a solemn face
Someone who feels like a holiday
But now I'm in pieces
Barely believing
Starting to think that I've lost all feeling
You came out the blue on a rainy night
No lie
I'll tell you how I almost died
While you're bringing me back to life
I just wanna live in this moment forever
'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't get any better
Started giving up on the word "forever"
Until you gave up heaven, so we could be together
You're my angel
Angel baby, angel
You're my angel, baby
Baby, you're my angel
Angel baby
I fall in love with the little things
Counting the tattoos on your skin
Tell me a secret
And baby, I'll keep it
And maybe we could play house for the weekend
You came out the blue on a rainy night
No lie
I'll tell you how I almost died
While you're bringing me back to life
I just wanna live in this moment forever
'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't get any better
Started giving up on the word "forever"
Until you gave up heaven, so we could be together
You're my angel
Angel baby, angel
You're my angel, baby
Baby, you're my angel
Angel baby
All the sick and twisted nights that I've been waiting for ya
They were worth it all along, yeah
I just wanna live in this moment forever
'Cause I'm afraid that living couldn't get any better
Started giving up on the word "forever" (on the word "forever")
Until you gave up heaven, so we could be together
You're my angel
Angel baby, angel
You're my angel, baby
Baby, you're my angel
Angel baby
Angel
Angel baby, angel (you're my angel, baby)
You're my angel, baby (you're my angel, baby)
Baby, you're my angel
Angel baby
Credit:
Title: Angel Baby
Artist: Troye Sivan
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Angel Baby
Lagu Angel Baby merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Troye Sivan yang diriilis pada tahun 2021. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:40 menit ini sempat viral di Platform TikTok.
Troye Sivan adalah seorang, penyanyi dan actor yang berasal dari Australia dan lahir di Afrika Selatan pada 5 Juni 1995.
Artikel Pilihan