Lirik Lagu A Little Piece of Heaven – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Little Piece of Heaven – Avenged Sevenfold
Before the story begins, is it such a sin
For me to take what's mine, until the end of time?
We were more than friends, before the story ends
And I will take what's mine, create what God would never design
Our love had been so strong for far too long
I was weak with fear that somethin' would go wrong
Before the possibilities came true
I took all possibility from you
Almost laughed myself to tears
Conjuring her deepest fears (come here you fucking bitch)
Must have stabbed her fifty fucking times
I can't believe it
Ripped her heart out right before her eyes
Eyes over easy, eat it, eat it, eat it
She was never this good in bed, even when she was sleepin'
Now she's just so perfect I've never been quite so fucking deep in
It goes on and on and on
I can keep you lookin' young and preserved forever
With a fountain to spray on your youth whenever
'Cause I really always knew that my little crime
Would be cold, that's why I got a heater for your thighs
And I know, I know it's not your time
But bye, bye
And a word to the wise, when the fire dies
You think it's over but it's just begun
Baby, don't cry
You had my heart, at least for the most part
'Cause everybody's gotta die sometime
We fell apart, let's make a new start
'Cause everybody's gotta die sometime, yeah, yeah
But baby, don't cry
Now possibilities I'd never considered
Are occurring the likes of which I'd never heard
Now an angry soul comes back from beyond the grave
To repossess a body with which I'd misbehaved
Smiling right from ear to ear
Almost laughed herself to tears
Must have stabbed him fifty fucking times
I can't believe it
Ripped his heart out right before his eyes
Eyes over easy, eat it, eat it, eat it (eat the shit out of it)
