Lirik Lagu A Little Piece of Heaven – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Little Piece of Heaven – Avenged Sevenfold

Before the story begins, is it such a sin

For me to take what's mine, until the end of time?

We were more than friends, before the story ends

And I will take what's mine, create what God would never design

Our love had been so strong for far too long

I was weak with fear that somethin' would go wrong

Before the possibilities came true

I took all possibility from you

Almost laughed myself to tears

Conjuring her deepest fears (come here you fucking bitch)

Must have stabbed her fifty fucking times

I can't believe it

Ripped her heart out right before her eyes

Eyes over easy, eat it, eat it, eat it

She was never this good in bed, even when she was sleepin'

Now she's just so perfect I've never been quite so fucking deep in

It goes on and on and on

I can keep you lookin' young and preserved forever

With a fountain to spray on your youth whenever

'Cause I really always knew that my little crime

Would be cold, that's why I got a heater for your thighs

And I know, I know it's not your time

But bye, bye

And a word to the wise, when the fire dies

You think it's over but it's just begun

Baby, don't cry

You had my heart, at least for the most part

'Cause everybody's gotta die sometime

We fell apart, let's make a new start

'Cause everybody's gotta die sometime, yeah, yeah

But baby, don't cry

Now possibilities I'd never considered

Are occurring the likes of which I'd never heard

Now an angry soul comes back from beyond the grave

To repossess a body with which I'd misbehaved

Smiling right from ear to ear

Almost laughed herself to tears

Must have stabbed him fifty fucking times

I can't believe it

Ripped his heart out right before his eyes

Eyes over easy, eat it, eat it, eat it (eat the shit out of it)