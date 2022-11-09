Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold

Take the time just to listen

When the voices screaming are much too loud

Take a look in the distance

Try and see it all

Chances are that you might find

That we share a common discomfort now

I feel I'm walking a fine line

Tell me only if it's real

Still I'm on my way

(On and on it goes)

Vacant hope to take

Hey, I can't live in here for another day

Darkness has kept the light concealed

Grim as ever

Hold onto faith as I dig another grave

Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel

Real as ever

And it seems I've been buried alive

I walked the fields through the fire

Taking steps until I found solid ground

Followed dreams reaching higher

Couldn't survive the fall

Much has changed since the last time

And I feel a little less certain now

You know I jumped at the first sign

Tell me only if it's real

Memories seem to fade

(On and on it goes)

Wash my view away

Hey, I can't live in here for another day

Darkness has kept the light concealed

Grim as ever

Hold onto faith as I dig another grave

Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel

Real as ever

And I'm chained like a slave

Trapped in the dark

Slammed all the locks

Death calls my name

And it seems I've been buried alive

Take you down now

Burn it all out

Throw you all around

Get your fucking hands off me!

What's it feel like?

Took the wrong route

Watch it fall apart

Now you're knockin' at the wrong gate