Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold
Take the time just to listen
When the voices screaming are much too loud
Take a look in the distance
Try and see it all
Chances are that you might find
That we share a common discomfort now
I feel I'm walking a fine line
Tell me only if it's real
Still I'm on my way
(On and on it goes)
Vacant hope to take
Hey, I can't live in here for another day
Darkness has kept the light concealed
Grim as ever
Hold onto faith as I dig another grave
Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel
Real as ever
And it seems I've been buried alive
I walked the fields through the fire
Taking steps until I found solid ground
Followed dreams reaching higher
Couldn't survive the fall
Much has changed since the last time
And I feel a little less certain now
You know I jumped at the first sign
Tell me only if it's real
Memories seem to fade
(On and on it goes)
Wash my view away
Hey, I can't live in here for another day
Darkness has kept the light concealed
Grim as ever
Hold onto faith as I dig another grave
Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel
Real as ever
And I'm chained like a slave
Trapped in the dark
Slammed all the locks
Death calls my name
And it seems I've been buried alive
Take you down now
Burn it all out
Throw you all around
Get your fucking hands off me!
What's it feel like?
Took the wrong route
Watch it fall apart
Now you're knockin' at the wrong gate
