Lirik Lagu M.I.A – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu M.I.A – Avenged Sevenfold
Staring at the carnage, praying that the sun will never rise
Living another day in disguise
These feelings can't be right
Lend me your courage to stand up and fight, on tonight
Stand up and fight
Now fighting rages on and on
To challenge me you must be strong
I'll walk your land but don't be long
Two million soldiers can't be wrong
Its no fun but I've been here before
I'm far from home and I'm fighting your war
(Not the way I pictured this, I wanted better things)
Some are scared others killing for fun, I shot a mother in front of her son
(Change this from my consciousness and please erase my dreams)
Fight for honor, fight for your life
Pray to god that our side is right
You know we won but still we lose, until I make it home to you
I see your mother filled with tears we grew up so fast where did those years go
Memories won't let you cry unless I don't return tonight
So many soldiers on the other side, I take their live so they don't take mine
(Scared to make it out alive now murders all I know)
Nobody tells me all the reasons were here, I am a weapon so there's nothing to fear
(Another day another life but nothing real to show for)
Fight for honor, fight for your life
Pray to god that our side is right
You know we won but still we lose, until I make it home to you
I see your mother filled with tears we grew up so fast where did those years go
Memories won't let you cry unless I don't return tonight
Staring at the carnage, praying that the sun will never rise
Living another day in disguise
These feelings can't be right, lend me your courage to stand up and fight
Watching the death toll rise wondering how I'm alive
Strangers blood on my hands, shot all I can
There were no silent nights watching your brothers all die
To destroy all their plans with no thought of me (no thought of me)
No thought of me
