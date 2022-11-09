Lirik Lagu M.I.A – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu M.I.A – Avenged Sevenfold

Staring at the carnage, praying that the sun will never rise

Living another day in disguise

These feelings can't be right

Lend me your courage to stand up and fight, on tonight

Stand up and fight

Now fighting rages on and on

To challenge me you must be strong

I'll walk your land but don't be long

Two million soldiers can't be wrong

Its no fun but I've been here before

I'm far from home and I'm fighting your war

(Not the way I pictured this, I wanted better things)

Some are scared others killing for fun, I shot a mother in front of her son

(Change this from my consciousness and please erase my dreams)

Fight for honor, fight for your life

Pray to god that our side is right

You know we won but still we lose, until I make it home to you

I see your mother filled with tears we grew up so fast where did those years go

Memories won't let you cry unless I don't return tonight

So many soldiers on the other side, I take their live so they don't take mine

(Scared to make it out alive now murders all I know)

Nobody tells me all the reasons were here, I am a weapon so there's nothing to fear

(Another day another life but nothing real to show for)

Fight for honor, fight for your life

Pray to god that our side is right

You know we won but still we lose, until I make it home to you

I see your mother filled with tears we grew up so fast where did those years go

Memories won't let you cry unless I don't return tonight

Staring at the carnage, praying that the sun will never rise

Living another day in disguise

These feelings can't be right, lend me your courage to stand up and fight

Watching the death toll rise wondering how I'm alive

Strangers blood on my hands, shot all I can

There were no silent nights watching your brothers all die

To destroy all their plans with no thought of me (no thought of me)

No thought of me