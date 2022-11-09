Lirik Lagu So Far Away – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu So Far Away – Avenged Sevenfold

Never feared for anything

Never shamed but never free

A life to heal the broken heart with all that it could

Lived a life so endlessly

Saw beyond what others see

I tried to heal your broken heart with all that I could

Will you stay?

Will you stay away forever?

How do I live without the ones I love?

Time still turns the pages of the book it's burned

Place and time always on my mind

I have so much to say but you're so far away

Plans of what our futures hold

Foolish lies of growing old

It seems we're so invincible

The truth is so cold

A final song, a last request

A perfect chapter laid to rest

Now and then I try to find

A place in my mind

Where you can stay

You can stay away forever

How do I live without the ones I love?

Time still turns the pages of the book it's burned

Place and time always on my mind

I have so much to say but you're so far away

Sleep tight, I'm not afraid (not afraid)

The ones that we love are here with me

Lay away a place for me (place for me)

'Cause as soon as I'm done I'll be on my way

To live eternally

How do I live without the ones I love?

Time still turns the pages of the book it's burned

Place and time always on my mind

And the light you left remains

But it's so hard to stay

When I have so much to say and you're so far away