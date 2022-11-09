Lirik Lagu Bounce - Calvin Harris feat Kelis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bounce - Calvin Harris

I can't believe that every day and every night

It's getting better with you out of my life

It's like I flicked a switch and now I'm feeling good

No way to stop it, now you wish that you could

When the weekend comes I know I'll feel alive

You will be the last thing on my mind

No regrets, do you know what that means?

It's hot, it's loud, it's wild

We bounce to this track

And I don't care what anybody thinks about that

Hands to the sky, and throw your hair back

I can love again tonight

We bounce to this track

And I don't care what anybody thinks about that

Hands to the sky, and throw your hair back

Bounce, bounce, bounce

Well it's hot, it's loud, it's wild

We bounce to this track

And I don't care what anybody thinks about that

I don't care what anybody thinks about that

Credit

Penyanyi: Calvin Harris, Kelis

Penulis: Calvin Harris, Guy Lennox