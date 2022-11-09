Lirik Lagu Bounce - Calvin Harris feat Kelis dan Fakta di Baliknya

I can't believe that every day and every night
It's getting better with you out of my life
It's like I flicked a switch and now I'm feeling good
No way to stop it, now you wish that you could
When the weekend comes I know I'll feel alive
You will be the last thing on my mind
No regrets, do you know what that means?
It's hot, it's loud, it's wild
We bounce to this track
And I don't care what anybody thinks about that
Hands to the sky, and throw your hair back
I can love again tonight
We bounce to this track
And I don't care what anybody thinks about that
Hands to the sky, and throw your hair back
Bounce, bounce, bounce
Well it's hot, it's loud, it's wild
We bounce to this track
And I don't care what anybody thinks about that
I don't care what anybody thinks about that
Credit
Penyanyi: Calvin Harris, Kelis
Penulis: Calvin Harris, Guy Lennox
