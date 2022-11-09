Lirik Lagu To Love You More - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

To Love You More - Celine Dion

Celine Dion-To Love You More

Take me back into the arms I love

Need me like you did before

Touch me once again

And remember when

There was no one but you wanted more

Don't go, you know you'll break my heart

She won't love you like I will

I'm the one who'll stay

When she walks away

And you know I'll be standing here still

I'll be waiting for you

Here inside my heart

I'm the one who wants to love you more

You will see I can give you

Let me be the one to love you more

See me as if you never knew

Hold me so you can't let go

Just believe in me

I will make you see

All the things that your heart needs to know

I'll be waiting for you

Here inside my heart

I'm the one who wants to love you more

You will see I can give you

Everything you need

Let me be the one to love you more

Some way all the love that we had can be saved

Whatever it takes we'll find a way

Believe me

I will make you see

All the things that your heart needs to know

I'll be waiting for you

Here inside my heart

I'm the one who wants to love you more

Can't you see I can give you

Everything you need

Let me be the one to love you more

