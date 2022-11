Lirik Lagu Candyman - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Candyman - Christina Aguilera

Tarzan and Jane were swingin' on a vine

Candyman, Candyman

Sippin' from a bottle of vodka double wine

Sweet sugar, Candyman

Hey, hey yeah, uh

I met him out for dinner on a Friday night

He really had me workin' up an appetite

He had tattoos up and down his arm

There's nothin' more dangerous than a boy with charm

He's a one-stop shop, makes the panties drop

He's a sweet-talkin', sugar-coated Candyman

A sweet-talkin', sugar-coated Candyman

Ooh yeah, yeah-eah

He took me to the Spider Club at Hollywood and Vine

We drank champagne and we danced all night

We shook the paparazzi for a big surprise (for a big surprise)

The gossip tonight will be tomorrow's headline (oh oh, oh)

He's a one-stop shop, makes my cherry pop

He's a sweet-talkin', sugar-coated Candyman (ooh yeah)

A sweet-talkin', sugar-coated Candyman

Oh, shoo-bi-doo-dwee-da-bap

Shoo-bap, ba-doo-da-dwee-da-dum-bow, bow-bow

Hey hey yeah!

(Sha-boo-ba-di-ba-doo-ba-di-da-bow)

Yeah-eah-eah-eah-eah-eah-eah, yeah!

(Sha-boo-ba-di-ba-doo-ba-di-da-bow)

Oh yeah, yeah, swee-dam-ba

(Sha-boo-ba-di-ba-doo-ba-di-da-bow)

He's a one-stop shop, makes my cherry pop

He's a sweet-talkin', sugar-coated Candyman (oh!)

A sweet-talkin', sugar-coated Candyman

Oh whoa, yeah, yeah