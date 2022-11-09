Lirik Lagu Let's Go - Calvin Harris feat Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's Go - Calvin Harris feat Ne-Yo

Let's go

Make no excuses now

I'm talking here and now

I'm talking here and now

Let's go

Your time is running out

I'm talking here and now

I'm talking here and now

It's not about what you've done

It's about what you're doing

It's all about where you're going no matter where you've been

Let's go

Let's go

Let's go

Hey, it's now or never

Ohhh, ohhh

Lets go

Tomorrow's good, tonight is better

Ohhh, ohhh

Ohhh, let's go

There is no better time

I'm talking here and now

I'm talking here and now

Let's go

Right now is where you shine

I'm talking here and now

I'm talking here and now

It's not about what you've done

It's about what you're doing

It's all about where you're going no matter where you've been

Let's go

Let's go

Let's go

Let's go

Hey, it's now or never

Ohhh, ohhh

Let's go

Tomorrow's good, tonight is better

Ohhh ohhh

Let's make it happen

Ooh, let's make it happen tonight

Let's make it happen

Ooh, let's make it happen tonight

Let's make it happen

Ooh, let's make it happen tonight

Let's make it happen

Ooh, let's make it happen tonight

Let's go

Let's go

Let's go

Hey, it's now or never

Ooh, ooh

Let's go

Tomorrow's good, tonight is better

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, let's go