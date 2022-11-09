Lirik Lagu Let's Go - Calvin Harris feat Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let's Go - Calvin Harris feat Ne-Yo
Let's go
Make no excuses now
I'm talking here and now
I'm talking here and now
Let's go
Your time is running out
I'm talking here and now
I'm talking here and now
It's not about what you've done
It's about what you're doing
It's all about where you're going no matter where you've been
Let's go
Let's go
Let's go
Hey, it's now or never
Ohhh, ohhh
Lets go
Tomorrow's good, tonight is better
Ohhh, ohhh
Ohhh, let's go
There is no better time
I'm talking here and now
I'm talking here and now
Let's go
Right now is where you shine
I'm talking here and now
I'm talking here and now
It's not about what you've done
It's about what you're doing
It's all about where you're going no matter where you've been
Let's go
Let's go
Let's go
Let's go
Hey, it's now or never
Ohhh, ohhh
Let's go
Tomorrow's good, tonight is better
Ohhh ohhh
Let's make it happen
Ooh, let's make it happen tonight
Let's make it happen
Ooh, let's make it happen tonight
Let's make it happen
Ooh, let's make it happen tonight
Let's make it happen
Ooh, let's make it happen tonight
Let's go
Let's go
Let's go
Hey, it's now or never
Ooh, ooh
Let's go
Tomorrow's good, tonight is better
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, let's go
