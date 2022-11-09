Lirik Lagu Sweet Nothing - Calvin Harris feat Florence Welch dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweet Nothing - Calvin Harris feat Florence Welch

You took my heart and you held it in your mouth

And with a word all my love came rushing out

And every whisper, it's the worst,

Emptied out by a single word

There is a hollow in me now

So I put my faith in something unknown

I'm living on such sweet nothing

But I'm tired of hope with nothing to hold

I'm living on such sweet nothing

And it's hard to learn

And it's hard to love

When you're giving me such sweet nothing

Sweet nothing, sweet nothing

You're giving me such sweet nothing

[Beat break]

It isn't easy for me to let it go

Cause I've swallowed every single word

And every whisper, every sigh

Eats away this heart of mine

And there is a hollow in me now

So I put my faith in something unknown

I'm living on such sweet nothing

But I'm tired of hope with nothing to hold

I'm living on such sweet nothing

And it's hard to learn

And it's hard to love

When you're giving me such sweet nothing

Sweet nothing, sweet nothing

You're giving me such sweet nothing

[Beat break]