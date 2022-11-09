Lirik Lagu I'm Not Alone - Calvin Harris dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Not Alone - Calvin Harris

Can you stay up for the weekend

And blame God for looking too old

Can you find all that you stand for

Has been replaced with mountains of gold

You cannot dream yourself to notice

To feel pain and swallow fear

But can you stay up for the weekend

For next year

God, I can’t do this any more

Though I'll be laid down on the floor

As many feet walk through the door

I’m not alone

If I see a light flashing

Could this mean that I’m coming home

If I see a man waving

Does this mean that I’m not alone

If I see a light flashing

Could this mean that I’m coming home

If I see a man waving

Does this mean that I’m not alone

No?

If I see a light flashing

Could this mean that I’m coming home

If I see a man waving

Does this mean that I’m not alone

If I see a light flashing

Could this mean that I’m coming home

If I see a man waving

Does this mean that I’m not alone

