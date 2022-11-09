Lirik Lagu I'm Not Alone - Calvin Harris dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm Not Alone - Calvin Harris
Can you stay up for the weekend
And blame God for looking too old
Can you find all that you stand for
Has been replaced with mountains of gold
You cannot dream yourself to notice
To feel pain and swallow fear
But can you stay up for the weekend
For next year
God, I can’t do this any more
Though I'll be laid down on the floor
As many feet walk through the door
I’m not alone
If I see a light flashing
Could this mean that I’m coming home
If I see a man waving
Does this mean that I’m not alone
If I see a light flashing
Could this mean that I’m coming home
If I see a man waving
Does this mean that I’m not alone
No?
If I see a light flashing
Could this mean that I’m coming home
If I see a man waving
Does this mean that I’m not alone
If I see a light flashing
Could this mean that I’m coming home
If I see a man waving
Does this mean that I’m not alone
Credit
Artikel Pilihan