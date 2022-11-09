Lirik Lagu Thinking of You – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thinking of You – Katy Perry

Comparisons are easily done

Once you've had a taste of perfection

Like an apple hanging from a tree

I picked the ripest one

I still got the seed

You said move on, where do I go?

I guess second best is all I will know

'Cause when I'm with him

I am thinking of you (thinking of you, thinking of you)

Thinking of you

What you would do if you were the one

Who was spending the night (spending the night, spending the night)

Oh I wish that I

Was looking into your eyes (eyes)

You're like an Indian summer in the middle of winter

Like a hard candy with a surprise center

How do I get better once I've had the best

You said, there's tons of fish in the water

So the waters I will test

He kissed my lips, I taste your mouth (I taste your mouth), oh

He pulled me in, I was disgusted with myself

'Cause when I'm with him

I am thinking of you (thinking of you, thinking of you)

Thinking of you

What you would do if you were the one

Who was spending the night (spending the night, spending the night)

Oh, I wish that I

Was looking into your

The best

And yes, I do regret

How I could let myself let you go

Now, now the lesson's learned

I touched it, I was burned

Oh, I think you should know

'Cause when I'm with him

I am thinking of you (thinking of you, thinking of you) (oh)

Thinking of you (oh)

What you would do if you were the one

Who was spending the night (spending the night, spending the night)

Oh, I wish that I

Was looking into your, your eyes