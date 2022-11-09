Lirik Lagu Thinking of You – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Comparisons are easily done
Once you've had a taste of perfection
Like an apple hanging from a tree
I picked the ripest one
I still got the seed
You said move on, where do I go?
I guess second best is all I will know
'Cause when I'm with him
I am thinking of you (thinking of you, thinking of you)
Thinking of you
What you would do if you were the one
Who was spending the night (spending the night, spending the night)
Oh I wish that I
Was looking into your eyes (eyes)
You're like an Indian summer in the middle of winter
Like a hard candy with a surprise center
How do I get better once I've had the best
You said, there's tons of fish in the water
So the waters I will test
He kissed my lips, I taste your mouth (I taste your mouth), oh
He pulled me in, I was disgusted with myself
'Cause when I'm with him
I am thinking of you (thinking of you, thinking of you)
Thinking of you
What you would do if you were the one
Who was spending the night (spending the night, spending the night)
Oh, I wish that I
Was looking into your
The best
And yes, I do regret
How I could let myself let you go
Now, now the lesson's learned
I touched it, I was burned
Oh, I think you should know
'Cause when I'm with him
I am thinking of you (thinking of you, thinking of you) (oh)
Thinking of you (oh)
What you would do if you were the one
Who was spending the night (spending the night, spending the night)
Oh, I wish that I
Was looking into your, your eyes
Artikel Pilihan