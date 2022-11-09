Lirik Lagu To the Moon and Back – Kaleb J dan Fakta di Baliknya

To the Moon and Back – Kaleb J

Baby get close to me

Hold me till the morning comes

Would you say you love me?

Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl

Listen, I like when it comes to simple things

Just like when you lay beside me

And hug me so that I can feel

Your warmth, baby

Cause next to you and feel the love is something that I like

And I will never ever leave the one who gives me love

Ooh girl guess there's no one can replace you

Get close to me

Baby get close to me (get close to me)

Hold me till the morning comes

Would you say you love me?

Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl

Since I got you I've been feelin'

Sudden change in atmosphere

You make things better than it used to be

Lovin' you feels so easy

Everything comes naturally

Lucky me to call you mine

Still asking what did I do to deserve you, girl?

But I think it's fine cause you're also into me girl

It's only you

"Hanya kamu"

Ain't never be another girl

As lovely as you