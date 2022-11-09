Lirik Lagu Break on Me – Keith Urban dan Fakta di Baliknya

Break on Me – Keith Urban

Uhm uhm uhm

There'll be days your heart don't wanna beat

You pray more than you breathe

And you just wanna fall to pieces

And nights, those 2 AM calls

Where dreams become walls

You just need a break

Break on me

Shatter like glass

Come apart in my hands

Take as long as it takes, girl

Break on me

Put your head on my chest

Let me help you forget

When your heart needs to break

Just break on me

There'll be times when someone you know

Becomes someone you knew

But you'd do anything to change it

And words you wanna take back

But you know you can't

When the page just won't turn

And it still hurts

Break on me

Shatter like glass

Come apart in my hands

Take as long as it takes, girl

Break on me

Put your head on my chest

Let me help you forget

When your heart needs to break

Just break on me

Uumh ummh ummh. Oh, when you need somebody

When you need somebody right now

You're where I'll be

Break on me

Shatter like glass

Come apart in my hands

Take as long as it takes, girl

Break on me

Put your head on my chest

Let me help you forget

Heart needs to break

Just break on me

Uumh uhhm uhhm. Break on me

Break on me, baby ooh mhhm

Credit

Artis: Keith Urban

Album: Ripcord

Dirilis: 2015

Genre: Country

Penulis lagu: Jon Nite / Ross Copperman