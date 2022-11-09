Lirik Lagu Break on Me – Keith Urban dan Fakta di Baliknya

Uhm uhm uhm
There'll be days your heart don't wanna beat
You pray more than you breathe
And you just wanna fall to pieces
And nights, those 2 AM calls
Where dreams become walls
You just need a break
Break on me
Shatter like glass
Come apart in my hands
Take as long as it takes, girl
Break on me
Put your head on my chest
Let me help you forget
When your heart needs to break
Just break on me
There'll be times when someone you know
Becomes someone you knew
But you'd do anything to change it
And words you wanna take back
But you know you can't
When the page just won't turn
And it still hurts
Break on me
Shatter like glass
Come apart in my hands
Take as long as it takes, girl
Break on me
Put your head on my chest
Let me help you forget
When your heart needs to break
Just break on me
Uumh ummh ummh. Oh, when you need somebody
When you need somebody right now
You're where I'll be
Break on me
Shatter like glass
Come apart in my hands
Take as long as it takes, girl
Break on me
Put your head on my chest
Let me help you forget
Heart needs to break
Just break on me
Uumh uhhm uhhm. Break on me
Break on me, baby ooh mhhm
Credit
Artis: Keith Urban
Album: Ripcord
Dirilis: 2015
Genre: Country
Penulis lagu: Jon Nite / Ross Copperman
