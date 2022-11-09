Lirik lagu Save as Draft – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Save as Draft – Katy Perry

I remember when you used to be my every other thought

But now my calendar's so full, it's easier to move on

Sometimes I swear I pass your SUV on Sunset Boulevard

I don't fuck with change, but lately I've been flipping coins a lot

I struggle

I juggle

I could just throw a line to you

But I should let sleeping dogs lie

'Cause I know better, baby

I write it

Erase it

Repeat it

But what good will it do

To reopen the wound

So I take a deep breath

And I save as draft

You don't have to subtweet me

My number's always been the same

But all's been said and done

No, Will we ever really close this case?

Yeah, I will always be here for you, but I could no longer stay

Still my body goes in shock every time I hear your name

I struggle

I juggle

I could just throw a line to you

But I should let sleeping dogs lie

'Cause I know better, baby

I write it

Erase it

Repeat it

But what good will it do

To reopen the wound

So I take a deep breath

And I save as draft

I've heard you've done some changing

I've been rearranging

Wish that I could know, but I just don't know

Never get that time back

Fear we'd fall in old traps

Why can't we just let go

Staring at a fork in the fucking road

I struggle

I juggle

I could just throw a line to you

But I should let sleeping dogs lie

'Cause I know better, baby

I write it

Erase it

Repeat it

But what good will it do

To reopen the wound

So I take a deep breath

And I save as draft

Credit

Artis: Katy Perry

Album: Witness

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Katy Perry / Noonie Bao / Dijon McFarlance / Nicholas Audino / Lewis Hughes / Elof Loelv