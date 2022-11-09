Lirik lagu Save as Draft – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

I remember when you used to be my every other thought
But now my calendar's so full, it's easier to move on
Sometimes I swear I pass your SUV on Sunset Boulevard
I don't fuck with change, but lately I've been flipping coins a lot
I struggle
I juggle
I could just throw a line to you
But I should let sleeping dogs lie
'Cause I know better, baby
I write it
Erase it
Repeat it
But what good will it do
To reopen the wound
So I take a deep breath
And I save as draft
You don't have to subtweet me
My number's always been the same
But all's been said and done
No, Will we ever really close this case?
Yeah, I will always be here for you, but I could no longer stay
Still my body goes in shock every time I hear your name
I struggle
I juggle
I could just throw a line to you
But I should let sleeping dogs lie
'Cause I know better, baby
I write it
Erase it
Repeat it
But what good will it do
To reopen the wound
So I take a deep breath
And I save as draft
I've heard you've done some changing
I've been rearranging
Wish that I could know, but I just don't know
Never get that time back
Fear we'd fall in old traps
Why can't we just let go
Staring at a fork in the fucking road
I struggle
I juggle
I could just throw a line to you
But I should let sleeping dogs lie
'Cause I know better, baby
I write it
Erase it
Repeat it
But what good will it do
To reopen the wound
So I take a deep breath
And I save as draft
Credit
Artis: Katy Perry
Album: Witness
Dirilis: 2017
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Katy Perry / Noonie Bao / Dijon McFarlance / Nicholas Audino / Lewis Hughes / Elof Loelv
