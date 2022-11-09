Lirik Lagu This is How We Do – Katy Perry feat Riff Raff dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 November 2022, 00:00 WIB
Katy Perry.
Katy Perry. /Instagram.com/@katyperry

This is How We Do – Katy Perry feat Riff Raff

Uh, Riff Raff, Katy Perry, yeah we do it like that

Sipping on Rosé, Silverlake sun, coming up all lazy (this is how we do)
Slow cooking pancakes for my boy, still up, still fresh, she's a Daisy
Playing ping pong all night long, everything's all neon and hazy
Chanel this, Chanel that, hell yeah
All my girls vintage Chanel baby

It's no big deal, it's no big deal, it's no big deal
This is no big deal

This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that
This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do
This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that
This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do

Big hoops, and maroon lips, my clique hoppin' in my Maseratti
(This is how we do)
Santa Barbara, chic at the super rica, grabbing tacos, checking out hotties
Now we talking astrology, getting our nails did, our Japanese-y
(This is how we do)
Day drinking at the Wildcats, sucking real bad at Mariah Carey-oke

It's no big deal, it's no big deal, it's no big deal
This is no big deal

This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that
This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do
This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back
Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that
This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do

Rap game Ted Koppel in Versace boxers
I valeted the chopper on top of Red Lobster (Riff Raff)
Who's startin'? (Katy Perry) Who's parkin' the Aston Martin?
Caddy-cornered in Neiman Marcus
Moon roof, Grey Goose, Bentley Coupe doing Kung-Fu
Rap game Dr. Drew
For example, I pull up in the Lambo (damn)
Both hands glow, Roman candles
Uh, now I'm Larry Flint with a candy blimp
Champagne filled the sink and my drink is pink (okay)
Now I'm overseas speaking Japanese (Japanese, Japanese)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Baby – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

Lirik Lagu All Eyes on Me – Goo Goo Dolls dan Faktanya

9 November 2022, 00:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buried Alive – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 00:30 WIB
Bang Ye Dam dan Mashiho Keluar dari TREASURE, Para Penggemar Ungkap Kesedihannya

Bang Ye Dam dan Mashiho Keluar dari TREASURE, Para Penggemar Ungkap Kesedihannya

8 November 2022, 20:27 WIB
Upayakan BLACKPINK Tetap Konser di GBK, Direktur PPKGBK: Memberi Efek Ganda

Upayakan BLACKPINK Tetap Konser di GBK, Direktur PPKGBK: Memberi Efek Ganda

8 November 2022, 18:51 WIB
BLACKPINK Kemungkinan Bisa Konser di GBK, Direktur PPKGBK: Kami Akan Sowan ke Menpora

BLACKPINK Kemungkinan Bisa Konser di GBK, Direktur PPKGBK: Kami Akan Sowan ke Menpora

8 November 2022, 18:03 WIB
Profil Michael Bolton, Solois Legendaris yang Pernah Terpincut Heavy Metal

Profil Michael Bolton, Solois Legendaris yang Pernah Terpincut Heavy Metal

8 November 2022, 13:43 WIB
Profil Travis Barker, Drummer Blink-182 yang Hidupnya Berubah Usai Kecelakaan Pesawat

Profil Travis Barker, Drummer Blink-182 yang Hidupnya Berubah Usai Kecelakaan Pesawat

8 November 2022, 13:07 WIB
Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA

7 November 2022, 20:18 WIB
Profil Robert Smith, Vokalis The Cure dengan Dandanan Eksentrik

Profil Robert Smith, Vokalis The Cure dengan Dandanan Eksentrik

7 November 2022, 14:21 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lengkap 69 Obat Sirup yang Dilarang Beredar di Pasaran oleh BPOM Terkait Cemaran Etilen Glikol
2

Perhatikan 5 Tanda untuk Mengetahui Pria Sangat Mencintaimu, Salah Satunya Soal Prioritas
3

Link Live Streaming MotoGP Valencia 2022, Siaran Langsung Trans7 Pukul 19.00 WIB
4

Breaking News! Kebakaran Hebat Terjadi di Balai Kota Bandung, Api Berasal dari Kantor Bappelitbang
5

Info Jadwal dan Lokasi Vaksin Booster di Kota Bandung Periode 7 – 18 November 2022
6

Tata Cara dan Bacaan Niat Shalat Khusuf Saat Gerhana Bulan Total, Bisa Berjamaah atau Sendiri
7

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Final Hylo Open 2022, Saksikan Gratis di iNews TV
8

Cara Beli dan Link Pembelian Tiket NCT Dream The Movie: In A Dream
9

Gerhana Bulan Total 8 November 2022 Jam Berapa Terjadi? Berikut Fase Waktu setiap Daerah untuk Mengamatinya
10

Aksi Damai Kepala SMA-SMK Swasta di Gedung Sate Bandung, Tuntut Persamaan Hak dengan Sekolah Negeri

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

Agar Tidak Terjebak Syirik Dalam Berziarah, Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat Lakukan Ini

Agar Tidak Terjebak Syirik Dalam Berziarah, Kata Ustadz Adi Hidayat Lakukan Ini

9 November 2022, 00:53 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:51 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Libra, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:48 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Virgo, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Virgo, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:46 WIB

Editor News

Heboh, Anak Ferdy Sambo dan Putri Candrawathi Jenguk Keduanya di Tahanan, Netizen Soroti Ajudan

Heboh, Anak Ferdy Sambo dan Putri Candrawathi Jenguk Keduanya di Tahanan, Netizen Soroti Ajudan

9 November 2022, 00:41 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini, 9 November 2022: Ingat Jam Tayang D'Academy 5 Lebih Awal, Panggilan, Kiss Pagi

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini, 9 November 2022: Ingat Jam Tayang D'Academy 5 Lebih Awal, Panggilan, Kiss Pagi

9 November 2022, 00:40 WIB

Zona Priangan

Shakira dan Pique Mencapai Kesepakatan atas Hak Asuk Anak Mereka setelah Perpisahan

Shakira dan Pique Mencapai Kesepakatan atas Hak Asuk Anak Mereka setelah Perpisahan

9 November 2022, 00:36 WIB

Bagikan Berita

Hasil Dangdut Academy 5 Grup 2 Show Top 12, Inilah Peserta Terbaik dan Mendapatkan 2 Reward

Hasil Dangdut Academy 5 Grup 2 Show Top 12, Inilah Peserta Terbaik dan Mendapatkan 2 Reward

9 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Editor News

Bang Yedam dan Mashiho Hengkang dari Treasure, 'Nangis Banget' Riuh di Twitter.

Bang Yedam dan Mashiho Hengkang dari Treasure, 'Nangis Banget' Riuh di Twitter.

9 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Cerita Kartini Ingin Bantu Keluarga, Merantau ke Jakarta Lalu Sukses Jadi Konten Kreator

Cerita Kartini Ingin Bantu Keluarga, Merantau ke Jakarta Lalu Sukses Jadi Konten Kreator

9 November 2022, 00:32 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Polisi Masih Kesulitan Identifikasi Sosok Mayat Terborgol di Sungai Ciwulan Karangnunggal Tasikmalaya

Polisi Masih Kesulitan Identifikasi Sosok Mayat Terborgol di Sungai Ciwulan Karangnunggal Tasikmalaya

9 November 2022, 00:28 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, 9 November 2022: Nonton My Name Is Khan di Mega Bollywood, ISHQ 2, Suami Pengganti

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, 9 November 2022: Nonton My Name Is Khan di Mega Bollywood, ISHQ 2, Suami Pengganti

9 November 2022, 00:23 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jangan Biasakan Makan 6 Jenis Makanan Ini, Cepat Tua!

Jangan Biasakan Makan 6 Jenis Makanan Ini, Cepat Tua!

9 November 2022, 00:20 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Leo, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Leo, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:19 WIB

Malang Terkini

Lirik Sholawat Mughrom atau Jamalak Ma Fits Nain Lengkap Arab, Latin dan Terjemahan

Lirik Sholawat Mughrom atau Jamalak Ma Fits Nain Lengkap Arab, Latin dan Terjemahan

9 November 2022, 00:17 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Cancer, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Cancer, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:17 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 9 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Rabu 9 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 9 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Rabu 9 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Gemini, Rabu 9 November 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Gemini, Rabu 9 November 2022

9 November 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Latihan 4.3, Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 9 Halaman 238! Apakah Dua Trapesium di Bawah Ini Sebangun?

Latihan 4.3, Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 9 Halaman 238! Apakah Dua Trapesium di Bawah Ini Sebangun?

9 November 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Sulut

Dikira Melarat Seumur Hidup, 5 Zodiak ini Bakal Naik Derajat Di tahun 2023, Kekayaannya Berlimpah

Dikira Melarat Seumur Hidup, 5 Zodiak ini Bakal Naik Derajat Di tahun 2023, Kekayaannya Berlimpah

9 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Media Pakuan

Viral Video Tentara Rusia Menangkap dan Melemparkan Granat yang Ditujukan Kepadanya dari Drone Ukraina

Viral Video Tentara Rusia Menangkap dan Melemparkan Granat yang Ditujukan Kepadanya dari Drone Ukraina

9 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini 9 November 2022: Ikuti Lanjutan Tajwid Cinta, Jingga dan Senja, Cinta Setelah Cinta

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini 9 November 2022: Ikuti Lanjutan Tajwid Cinta, Jingga dan Senja, Cinta Setelah Cinta

9 November 2022, 00:11 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 9 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Rabu 9 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 November 2022, 00:10 WIB