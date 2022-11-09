Lirik Lagu This is How We Do – Katy Perry feat Riff Raff dan Fakta di Baliknya

This is How We Do – Katy Perry feat Riff Raff

Uh, Riff Raff, Katy Perry, yeah we do it like that

Sipping on Rosé, Silverlake sun, coming up all lazy (this is how we do)

Slow cooking pancakes for my boy, still up, still fresh, she's a Daisy

Playing ping pong all night long, everything's all neon and hazy

Chanel this, Chanel that, hell yeah

All my girls vintage Chanel baby

It's no big deal, it's no big deal, it's no big deal

This is no big deal

This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back

Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that

This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do

This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back

Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that

This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do

Big hoops, and maroon lips, my clique hoppin' in my Maseratti

(This is how we do)

Santa Barbara, chic at the super rica, grabbing tacos, checking out hotties

Now we talking astrology, getting our nails did, our Japanese-y

(This is how we do)

Day drinking at the Wildcats, sucking real bad at Mariah Carey-oke

It's no big deal, it's no big deal, it's no big deal

This is no big deal

This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back

Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that

This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do

This is how we do, yeah, chilling, laid back

Straight stuntin' ya, we do it like that

This is how we do, do-do-do-do, this is how we do

Rap game Ted Koppel in Versace boxers

I valeted the chopper on top of Red Lobster (Riff Raff)

Who's startin'? (Katy Perry) Who's parkin' the Aston Martin?

Caddy-cornered in Neiman Marcus

Moon roof, Grey Goose, Bentley Coupe doing Kung-Fu

Rap game Dr. Drew

For example, I pull up in the Lambo (damn)

Both hands glow, Roman candles

Uh, now I'm Larry Flint with a candy blimp

Champagne filled the sink and my drink is pink (okay)

Now I'm overseas speaking Japanese (Japanese, Japanese)