Lirik Lagu Present – Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah, can I tell you what's on my mind?
I know that you're on to me, baby
Tell me that you want me, baby
Really need your company, baby
If it's alright, you can roll with me, baby
Whip around town riding auto-pilot
See it in your eyes, I can tell you like it
Pull up in a Lamb', this is not a hybrid, my love
Give you everything, you get all of my love
Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah?
I can give you everything tonight (I can give you everything)
Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah? (Present, yeah)
I can give you everything tonight (tonight)
I just wanna be with you, baby
Say the word, I'm coming through, baby
Tell me what I gotta do, baby
Pulled up to your avenue, baby
Whip around town riding auto-pilot
See it in your eyes, I can tell you like it
Pull up in a Lamb', this is not a hybrid, my love
Give you everything, you get all of my love
Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah?
I can give you everything tonight (I can give you everything)
Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah?
I can give you everything tonight (tonight)
I could give you my love
Everything is yours
All I have
You gotta say the word
Could be yours
Nothing in this world will change a thing
Nothing in this world will change a thing
