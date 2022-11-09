Lirik Lagu Present – Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Present – Khalid

Yeah, can I tell you what's on my mind?

I know that you're on to me, baby

Tell me that you want me, baby

Really need your company, baby

If it's alright, you can roll with me, baby

Whip around town riding auto-pilot

See it in your eyes, I can tell you like it

Pull up in a Lamb', this is not a hybrid, my love

Give you everything, you get all of my love

Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah?

I can give you everything tonight (I can give you everything)

Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah? (Present, yeah)

I can give you everything tonight (tonight)

I just wanna be with you, baby

Say the word, I'm coming through, baby

Tell me what I gotta do, baby

Pulled up to your avenue, baby

Whip around town riding auto-pilot

See it in your eyes, I can tell you like it

Pull up in a Lamb', this is not a hybrid, my love

Give you everything, you get all of my love

Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah?

I can give you everything tonight (I can give you everything)

Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah?

I can give you everything tonight (tonight)

I could give you my love

Everything is yours

All I have

You gotta say the word

Could be yours

Nothing in this world will change a thing

Nothing in this world will change a thing