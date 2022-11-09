Lirik Lagu Used to Love You Sober – Kane Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Used to Love You Sober – Kane Brown

Life was great, would not change a thing

I had it all but with you I had more

But out of nowhere out of the blue

Our love turned into a war

Now you're gone, you moved on

And I hate the way I'm feeling

Now the only way I know that I can get you off my mind

To keep a bottle so close, try to leave it all behind

And I couldn't get enough

Girl I'm drowned and drunk in love

I used to think you'd never say its over

I used to love you sober

I used to love you sober

I'm on the floor, cursing at the door

Brokenhearted with a pounding head

And I know I gotta let you go

So the liquor helps me forget

Your name

Your face

This pain I can't erase

Now the only way I know that I can get you off my mind

To keep a bottle so close, try to leave it all behind

I couldn't get enough

Girl I'm drowned and drunk in love

I used to think you'd never say its over

I used to love you sober

I used to love you sober

Now you're gone, you moved on

And I hate the way I'm feeling

Now the only way I know that I can get you off my mind

To keep a bottle so close try to leave it all behind

And I couldn't get enough

Girl I'm drowned and drunk in love

I used to think you'd never say its over

I used to love you sober

I used to love you sober

Credit

Artis: Kane Brown

Album: Chapter 1

Dirilis: 2016

Genre: Country

Penulis lagu: Josh Hoge / Matt Mcvaney / Kane Brown