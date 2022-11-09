Lirik Lagu Used to Love You Sober – Kane Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Used to Love You Sober – Kane Brown
Life was great, would not change a thing
I had it all but with you I had more
But out of nowhere out of the blue
Our love turned into a war
Now you're gone, you moved on
And I hate the way I'm feeling
Now the only way I know that I can get you off my mind
To keep a bottle so close, try to leave it all behind
And I couldn't get enough
Girl I'm drowned and drunk in love
I used to think you'd never say its over
I used to love you sober
I used to love you sober
I'm on the floor, cursing at the door
Brokenhearted with a pounding head
And I know I gotta let you go
So the liquor helps me forget
Your name
Your face
This pain I can't erase
Now the only way I know that I can get you off my mind
To keep a bottle so close, try to leave it all behind
I couldn't get enough
Girl I'm drowned and drunk in love
I used to think you'd never say its over
I used to love you sober
I used to love you sober
Now you're gone, you moved on
And I hate the way I'm feeling
Now the only way I know that I can get you off my mind
To keep a bottle so close try to leave it all behind
And I couldn't get enough
Girl I'm drowned and drunk in love
I used to think you'd never say its over
I used to love you sober
I used to love you sober
Credit
Artis: Kane Brown
Album: Chapter 1
Dirilis: 2016
Genre: Country
Penulis lagu: Josh Hoge / Matt Mcvaney / Kane Brown
