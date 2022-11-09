Lirik Lagu Reinventing Your Exit - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Reinventing Your Exit – Underoath

Twelfth and Hyde on a Sunday

Feeling like we're gold

And we're nothing short of invincible

Invincible

Invincible

It starts again, can you feel it?

It takes your breath away

Stop saying that we're invincible

It's around and round

You're uninviting, unrewarding

And I'm misinforming you, misinforming you

We all want to be, want to be somebody

Right now, we're just looking for the exit

This is the way I would have done things

Up against the wall, up against the wall

You got me up against your wall

This is the way I would have done things

Up against the wall, up against the wall

You got me up against your wall

It's you and me on a Monday

The lies that we told

This is where we both go numb now

You broke my heart again this time

You're fading now, you crossed the line

You crossed the line

We all want to be, want to be somebody

Right now, we're just looking for the exit