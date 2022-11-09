Lirik Lagu Reinventing Your Exit - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Reinventing Your Exit – Underoath
Twelfth and Hyde on a Sunday
Feeling like we're gold
And we're nothing short of invincible
Invincible
Invincible
It starts again, can you feel it?
It takes your breath away
Stop saying that we're invincible
It's around and round
You're uninviting, unrewarding
And I'm misinforming you, misinforming you
We all want to be, want to be somebody
Right now, we're just looking for the exit
This is the way I would have done things
Up against the wall, up against the wall
You got me up against your wall
This is the way I would have done things
Up against the wall, up against the wall
You got me up against your wall
It's you and me on a Monday
The lies that we told
This is where we both go numb now
You broke my heart again this time
You're fading now, you crossed the line
You crossed the line
We all want to be, want to be somebody
Right now, we're just looking for the exit
