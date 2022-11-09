Lirik Lagu Dear Future Husband – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dear Future Husband – Meghan Trainor

Dear future husband

Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be

My one and only all my life

Take me on a date

I deserve a break

And don't forget the flowers every anniversary

'Cause if you'll treat me right

I'll be the perfect wife

Buying groceries

Buy-buying what you need

You got that 9 to 5

But, baby, so do I

So don't be thinking I'll be home and baking apple pies

I never learned to cook

But I can write a hook

Sing along with me

Sing-sing along with me (hey)

You gotta know how to treat me like a lady

Even when I'm acting crazy

Tell me everything's alright

Dear future husband

Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be

My one and only all my life

Dear future husband

If you wanna get that special lovin'

Tell me I'm beautiful each and every night (woo)

After every fight

Just apologize

And maybe then I'll let you try and rock my body right

Even if I was wrong

You know I'm never wrong

Why disagree?

Why, why disagree?

You gotta know how to treat me like a lady

Even when I'm acting crazy

Tell me everything's alright

Dear future husband

Here's a few things you'll need to know if you wanna be

My one and only all my life (hey, baby)

Dear future husband

Make time for me

Don't leave me lonely

And no, we'll never see your family more than mine