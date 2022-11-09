Lirik Lagu What Ifs – Kane Brown feat Lauren Alaina dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Ifs – Kane Brown feat Lauren Alaina

You say what if I hurt you

What if I leave you

What if I find somebody else

And I don't need you

What if this goes south

What if I mess you up

You say what if I break your heart

In two then what

Well I hear you girl

I feel you girl but not so fast

Before you make your mind up

I gotta ask

What if I was made for you

And you were made for me

What if this is it

What if it's meant to be

What if I ain't one of them

Fools just Playin' some game

What if I just pulled you close

What if I leaned in

And the stars line up

And it's our last first kiss

What if one of these days baby

I'd go and change your name

What if

I loved all these what ifs away

What if the sky falls

(Sky falls)

Or the sun stops burning

We could worry about them

What ifs 'til the world stops turnin'

Or I could kiss you

What if you liked it

(Bet I'd like it)

Well we ain't

Never gonna know unless we try it

What if I was made for you

And you were made for me

What if this is it

What if it's meant to be

What if I ain't one of them

Fools just Playin' some game

What if I just pulled you close

What if I leaned in

And the stars line up

And it's our last first kiss

What if one of these days baby

I'd go and change your name

What if I loved all

These what ifs away

Awe yeah

C'mon

You say what if I hurt you

What if I leave you

What if I find somebody else and

I don't need you

Damn

What if I was made for you

And you were made for me

What if this is it

What if it's meant to be

What if I ain't one of them

Fools just Playin' some game

Yeah

What if I just pulled you close

What if I leaned in

And the stars line up and

It's our last first kiss

What if one of these days baby

I'd go and change your name

What if I loved all these

What if's away