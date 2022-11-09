Lirik Lagu What Ifs – Kane Brown feat Lauren Alaina dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Ifs – Kane Brown feat Lauren Alaina
You say what if I hurt you
What if I leave you
What if I find somebody else
And I don't need you
What if this goes south
What if I mess you up
You say what if I break your heart
In two then what
Well I hear you girl
I feel you girl but not so fast
Before you make your mind up
I gotta ask
What if I was made for you
And you were made for me
What if this is it
What if it's meant to be
What if I ain't one of them
Fools just Playin' some game
What if I just pulled you close
What if I leaned in
And the stars line up
And it's our last first kiss
What if one of these days baby
I'd go and change your name
What if
I loved all these what ifs away
What if the sky falls
(Sky falls)
Or the sun stops burning
We could worry about them
What ifs 'til the world stops turnin'
Or I could kiss you
What if you liked it
(Bet I'd like it)
Well we ain't
Never gonna know unless we try it
What if I was made for you
And you were made for me
What if this is it
What if it's meant to be
What if I ain't one of them
Fools just Playin' some game
What if I just pulled you close
What if I leaned in
And the stars line up
And it's our last first kiss
What if one of these days baby
I'd go and change your name
What if I loved all
These what ifs away
Awe yeah
C'mon
