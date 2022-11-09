Lirik Lagu Regards to Myself - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Regards to Myself - Underoath

Wake up! Wake up! My God!

This is not a test!

And it's not too late to come clean

Get it off your chest

So steady your hand before your face and concentrate

There's got to be some stable ground

Left to walk on

So tear another page from the book

Are you asleep or just alone?

Clear this room from your lungs

Pull yourself together

Pull yourself together, man

Pull yourself together

Pull yourself together

On your back

You're sleeping in a bed of shame

Let the light breath some new life into this room

It's what keeps you coming back

Made up of insatiable taste

Bury your head in your hands

And sink into yourself

Oh!

Just what are you so afraid of?

What are you so afraid of?

You're staring truth in the face

So come on down

What are you so afraid of?

You're busy living now, aren't you? (No!)

You're busy making vows

You're coming unglued

Time is shorter than you know

I know the light is blinding to the naked eye

So why don't you take steps away from being alone?

I swear, it's not too late for you

It's all worth reaching for

It's all worth reaching for

It's all worth reaching for

The hand to pull you out

It's all worth reaching for

The hand to pull you

Out