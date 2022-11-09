Lirik Lagu Regards to Myself - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wake up! Wake up! My God!
This is not a test!
And it's not too late to come clean
Get it off your chest
So steady your hand before your face and concentrate
There's got to be some stable ground
Left to walk on
So tear another page from the book
Are you asleep or just alone?
Clear this room from your lungs
Pull yourself together
Pull yourself together, man
Pull yourself together
Pull yourself together
On your back
You're sleeping in a bed of shame
Let the light breath some new life into this room
It's what keeps you coming back
Made up of insatiable taste
Bury your head in your hands
And sink into yourself
Oh!
Just what are you so afraid of?
What are you so afraid of?
You're staring truth in the face
So come on down
What are you so afraid of?
You're busy living now, aren't you? (No!)
You're busy making vows
You're coming unglued
Time is shorter than you know
I know the light is blinding to the naked eye
So why don't you take steps away from being alone?
I swear, it's not too late for you
It's all worth reaching for
It's all worth reaching for
It's all worth reaching for
The hand to pull you out
It's all worth reaching for
The hand to pull you
Out
