Lirik Lagu All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass (bass, bass, bass, bass)

Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two

But I can shake it, shake it, like I'm supposed to do

'Cause I got that boom boom that all the boys chase

And all the right junk in all the right places

I see the magazines (ah-ha) workin' that Photoshop (ah-ha)

We know that shit ain't real

Come on now, make it stop

If you got beauty beauty (ah-ha), just raise 'em up

'Cause every inch of you is perfect

From the bottom to the top

Yeah, my mama she told me don't worry about your size (shoo-wop, wop)

(Sha-ooh-wop, wop)

She says, boys like a little more booty to hold at night

(That booty, booty, uh, that booty, booty)

And no I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll (shoo-wop, wop)

(Sha-ooh-wop, wop)

So, if that's what's you're into

Then go ahead and move along

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, hey

I'm bringing booty back

Go ahead and tell them skinny bitches that

No, I'm just playing I know y'all think you're fat

But I'm here to tell you

Every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top

Yeah, my mama she told me don't worry about your size (shoo-wop, wop)

(Sha-ooh-wop, wop)

She says, boys like a little more booty to hold at night

(That booty, booty, uh, that booty, booty)

And no I won't be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll (shoo-wop, wop)

(Sha-ooh-wop, wop)

So, if that's what's you're into

Then go ahead and move along

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble (ooh)

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass (hey, yeah)

Because you know I'm all about that bass

'Bout that bass, no treble

(Said) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

(Uh) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass, no treble

(I said) I'm all about that bass, 'bout that bass (ooh)