Lirik Lagu Talk – Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't we just talk?
Can't we just talk?
Talk about where we're goin'
Before we get lost
Let me out first
Can't get what we want without knowin'
I've never felt like this before
I apologize if I'm movin' too far
Can't we just talk?
Can't we just talk?
Figure out where we're goin'
Yeah
Started off right
I can see it in your eyes
I can tell that you're wantin' more
What's been on your mind?
There's no reason we should hide
Tell me somethin' I ain't heard before
Oh, I've been dreamin' 'bout it
And it's you I'm on
So stop thinkin' 'bout it
Can't we just talk?
Can't we just talk?
Talk about where we're goin'
Before we get lost
Let me out first (yeah)
Can't get what we want without knowin' (no)
I've never felt like this before
I apologize if I'm movin' too far
Can't we just talk?
Can't we just talk?
Figure out where we're goin'
Penthouse view, left some flowers in the room
I'll make sure I leave the door unlocked
Now I'm on the way, swear I won't be late
I'll be there by five o'clock
Oh, you've been dreamin' 'bout it
And I'm what you want
So stop thinkin' 'bout it
Can't we just talk? (Oh)
Can't we just talk? (Na)
Talk about where we're goin' (na na oh)
Before we get lost
Let me out first
Can't get what we want without knowin' (na)
I've never felt like this before
I apologize if I'm movin' too far
Can't we just talk? (Ooh!)
Can't we just talk?
Figure out where we're goin'
Credit
Artikel Pilihan