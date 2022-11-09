Lirik Lagu Like I'm Gonna Lose You – Meghan Trainor feat John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like I'm Gonna Lose You – Meghan Trainor feat John Legend

I found myself dreaming

In silver and gold

Like a scene from a movie

That every broken heart knows

We were walking on moonlight

And you pulled me close

Split second and you disappeared

And then I was all alone

I woke up in tears

With you by my side

A breath of relief

And I realized

No, we're not promised tomorrow

So I'm gonna love you like I'm gonna lose you

I'm gonna hold you like I'm saying goodbye

Wherever we're standing

I won't take you for granted

'Cause we'll never know when, when we'll run out of time

So I'm gonna love you like I'm gonna lose you

I'm gonna love you like I'm gonna lose you

In the blink of an eye

Just a whisper of smoke

You could lose everything

The truth is you never know

So I'll kiss you longer, baby (hey)

Any chance that I get

I'll make the most of the minutes

And love with no regrets

Let's take our time to say what we want (say what we want)

Use what we got before it's all gone (all gone)

'Cause no (no), we're not promised tomorrow