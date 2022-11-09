Lirik Lagu Walkashame – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walkashame – Meghan Trainor

Oh my god, I put my pants on inside out

I couldn't tell 'cause the lights were out

I beat the sunrise again, oh oh oh

Neighbors stare, I smile and wave 'cause I just don't care

They're probably jealous of my sexy hair

And the heels in my hands

Well, please don't judge, it was mad late

I had a lot to drink

But I was only being safe

Well, don't act like you haven't been there

7 A.M. with the bed head

Everyone knows it's the walkashame

Well, my daddy knows I'm a good girl

We all make mistakes in the drunk world

Everyone here's done the walkashame

Oh my brain, little birdies sound like airplanes

How can something so cute cause me so much pain?

Well, please don't judge, it was mad late

I had a lot to drink

But I was only being safe

Well, don't act like you haven't been there

7 A.M. with the bed head

Everyone knows it's the walkashame

Well, my daddy knows I'm a good girl

We all make mistakes in the drunk world

Everyone here's done the walkashame (hey, hey, what, yo)

I might be walking but it's only 'cause I'm out of breath

Don't even try to act like you ain't done the same yourself

And if you're gonna do the walk, do it like a boss, a boss

That's right

A little bit of rum in my tummy, yum yum

I shook it up, and danced like a dummy, dumb dumb

He kissed me and he called me his babe

Asked me to stay

How could I turned that away?

Don't judge, it was mad late

I had a lot to drink

But I was only being safe