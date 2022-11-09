Lirik Lagu Walkashame – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walkashame – Meghan Trainor
Oh my god, I put my pants on inside out
I couldn't tell 'cause the lights were out
I beat the sunrise again, oh oh oh
Neighbors stare, I smile and wave 'cause I just don't care
They're probably jealous of my sexy hair
And the heels in my hands
Well, please don't judge, it was mad late
I had a lot to drink
But I was only being safe
Well, don't act like you haven't been there
7 A.M. with the bed head
Everyone knows it's the walkashame
Well, my daddy knows I'm a good girl
We all make mistakes in the drunk world
Everyone here's done the walkashame
Oh my brain, little birdies sound like airplanes
How can something so cute cause me so much pain?
Well, please don't judge, it was mad late
I had a lot to drink
But I was only being safe
Well, don't act like you haven't been there
7 A.M. with the bed head
Everyone knows it's the walkashame
Well, my daddy knows I'm a good girl
We all make mistakes in the drunk world
Everyone here's done the walkashame (hey, hey, what, yo)
I might be walking but it's only 'cause I'm out of breath
Don't even try to act like you ain't done the same yourself
And if you're gonna do the walk, do it like a boss, a boss
That's right
A little bit of rum in my tummy, yum yum
I shook it up, and danced like a dummy, dumb dumb
He kissed me and he called me his babe
Asked me to stay
How could I turned that away?
Don't judge, it was mad late
I had a lot to drink
But I was only being safe
