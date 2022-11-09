Lirik Lagu Title – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Title – Meghan Trainor

If you want my love

He gotta do what he does

If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips

He gotta give it up

I know you think I'm cool

But I ain't one of the boys

No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down

I need a little more

Baby, don't call me your friend

If I hear that word again

You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

And I know girls ain't hard to find

But if you think you wanna try

Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye

Give me that title, title

Come on give me that title, title

Better give me that title, title

Come on give me that title, title

If it ain't no thang

I won't be hanging around

But don't blow up my shit at 3 A.M. Saying how you need me no

Don't call me boo

Like you're some kind of ghost

If you don't want me seeing other guys

Well, here's what you need to know

Baby, don't call me your friend

If I hear that word again

You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

And I know girls ain't hard to find

But if you think you wanna try

Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye

Give me that title, title

Come on give me that title, title

Better give me that title, title

Come on give me that title, title

Ya said I'm a special kind of woman

I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing

Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man

Who can get up on a bike, look Ma', no hands

You gotta show me off, off

But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone

You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf

Or call me something else

Baby, don't call me your friend

If I hear that word again

You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed

And I know girls ain't hard to find

But if you think you wanna try

Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye