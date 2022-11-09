Lirik Lagu Title – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Title – Meghan Trainor
If you want my love
He gotta do what he does
If you want these sweet like sugar Gucci lips
He gotta give it up
I know you think I'm cool
But I ain't one of the boys
No, don't be scared that I'm gon' tie you down
I need a little more
Baby, don't call me your friend
If I hear that word again
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
And I know girls ain't hard to find
But if you think you wanna try
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
Give me that title, title
Come on give me that title, title
Better give me that title, title
Come on give me that title, title
If it ain't no thang
I won't be hanging around
But don't blow up my shit at 3 A.M. Saying how you need me no
Don't call me boo
Like you're some kind of ghost
If you don't want me seeing other guys
Well, here's what you need to know
Baby, don't call me your friend
If I hear that word again
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
And I know girls ain't hard to find
But if you think you wanna try
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
Give me that title, title
Come on give me that title, title
Better give me that title, title
Come on give me that title, title
Ya said I'm a special kind of woman
I'm loving what you got, but I'm hating what you doing
Gotta understand that I'm looking for a man
Who can get up on a bike, look Ma', no hands
You gotta show me off, off
But you embarrassed, if that's the case I'm all gone
You gotta treat me like a trophy, put me on the shelf
Or call me something else
Baby, don't call me your friend
If I hear that word again
You might never get a chance to see me naked in your bed
And I know girls ain't hard to find
But if you think you wanna try
Then consider this an invitation to kiss my ass goodbye
