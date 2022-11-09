Lirik Lagu No Good for You – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Good for You – Meghan Trainor

I miss that happy friend that I had

You've been acting so sad

Won't you comeback, yeah yeah

You never take the time when you cuss some more

Always with your new boy

But he ain't all that (No no)

But you don't know yet

Oh his kiss is soft and sweet

He swept you off your feet

He's no good for you

He's no good for you

And sure he's worth a lot of gold

But you're better than you know

He's no good for you

He's no good for you, hey

That boy's no good for you

You're way too good for him

That boy's no good for you, for you

Whoa whoa whoa

No he no good, he no good for you

Whoa whoa whoa

No he no good, he no good for you

He drives those fancy cars that you like

But he doesn't call you at night

And tells you he loves you

He's thinking of you

No you can't take him home for the holidays

Better keep him away

He's such a soldier

Everyone will say that

His kiss is soft and sweet

He swept you off your feet

He's no good for you

He's no good for you

And sure he's worth a lot of gold

But you're better than you know

He's no good for you

He's no good for you, hey