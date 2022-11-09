Lirik Lagu No Good for You – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 9 November 2022, 04:32 WIB
Meghan Trainor.
Meghan Trainor. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Meghan Trainor

No Good for You – Meghan Trainor

I miss that happy friend that I had
You've been acting so sad
Won't you comeback, yeah yeah

You never take the time when you cuss some more
Always with your new boy
But he ain't all that (No no)
But you don't know yet

Oh his kiss is soft and sweet
He swept you off your feet
He's no good for you
He's no good for you

And sure he's worth a lot of gold
But you're better than you know
He's no good for you
He's no good for you, hey

That boy's no good for you
You're way too good for him
That boy's no good for you, for you
Whoa whoa whoa
No he no good, he no good for you
Whoa whoa whoa
No he no good, he no good for you

He drives those fancy cars that you like
But he doesn't call you at night
And tells you he loves you
He's thinking of you
No you can't take him home for the holidays
Better keep him away
He's such a soldier
Everyone will say that

His kiss is soft and sweet
He swept you off your feet
He's no good for you
He's no good for you

And sure he's worth a lot of gold
But you're better than you know
He's no good for you
He's no good for you, hey

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

