Lirik Lagu Love is Blindness - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love is Blindness - U2

Love is blindness

I don't want to see

Won't you wrap the night

Around me?

Oh my heart

Love is blindness

In a parked car

In a crowded street

You see your love

Made complete

Thread is ripping

The knot is slipping

Love is blindness

Love is clockworks

And cold steel

Fingers too numb to feel

Squeeze the handle

Blow out the candle

Love is blindness

Love is blindness

I don't want to see

Won't you wrap the night

Around me?

Oh my love

Blindness

A little death

Without mourning

No call

And no warning

Baby, a dangerous idea

That almost makes sense

Love is drowning

In a deep well

All the secrets

And no one to tell

Take the money

Honey

Blindness

Love is blindness

I don't want to see

Won't you wrap the night

Around me?

Oh my love

Blindness

Credit

Artis: U2

Album: Achtung Baby

Rilis: 1991

Genre: Alternative rock

Songwriter: Bono

Produser: Daniel Lanois