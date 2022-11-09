Lirik Lagu Your Song Saved My Life - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Your Song Saved My Life - U2

Was a Monday morning

about a quarter past four

You were busy dreaming

So what did you wake up for?

Are you a stranger in your own life?

What are you hiding behind those eyes?

Is no one looking for you there?

You know your song saved my life

I don't sing it just so I can get by

Won't you hear me when I tell you, darling

I sing it to survive

You're looking for a miracle

The kind that science can't explain

The man you carry in your heart

Is only comfortable when he's in pain

Are you a stranger in your own life?

What are you hiding behind those eyes?

Can anyone find you there?

Or just me?

You know your song saved my life

I don't sing it just so I can get by

Won't you hear me when I tell you, darling

I sing it to survive

Your song saved my life

The worst and the best days of my life

I was broken, now I'm open, your love keeps me alive

It keeps me alive

Your song saved my life

The worst and the best days of my life

Your song saved my life

Song saved my

Song saved my