Lirik Lagu Your Song Saved My Life - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Was a Monday morning
about a quarter past four
You were busy dreaming
So what did you wake up for?
Are you a stranger in your own life?
What are you hiding behind those eyes?
Is no one looking for you there?
You know your song saved my life
I don't sing it just so I can get by
Won't you hear me when I tell you, darling
I sing it to survive
You're looking for a miracle
The kind that science can't explain
The man you carry in your heart
Is only comfortable when he's in pain
Are you a stranger in your own life?
What are you hiding behind those eyes?
Can anyone find you there?
Or just me?
You know your song saved my life
I don't sing it just so I can get by
Won't you hear me when I tell you, darling
I sing it to survive
Your song saved my life
The worst and the best days of my life
I was broken, now I'm open, your love keeps me alive
It keeps me alive
Your song saved my life
The worst and the best days of my life
Your song saved my life
Song saved my
Song saved my
Artikel Pilihan