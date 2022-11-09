Lirik Lagu Your Song Saved My Life - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 9 November 2022, 05:00 WIB
Bono, vokalis U2.
Bono, vokalis U2.

Your Song Saved My Life - U2

Was a Monday morning
about a quarter past four
You were busy dreaming
So what did you wake up for?

Are you a stranger in your own life?
What are you hiding behind those eyes?
Is no one looking for you there?

You know your song saved my life
I don't sing it just so I can get by
Won't you hear me when I tell you, darling
I sing it to survive

You're looking for a miracle
The kind that science can't explain
The man you carry in your heart
Is only comfortable when he's in pain

Are you a stranger in your own life?
What are you hiding behind those eyes?
Can anyone find you there?
Or just me?

You know your song saved my life
I don't sing it just so I can get by
Won't you hear me when I tell you, darling
I sing it to survive

Your song saved my life
The worst and the best days of my life
I was broken, now I'm open, your love keeps me alive
It keeps me alive

Your song saved my life
The worst and the best days of my life
Your song saved my life

Song saved my
Song saved my

