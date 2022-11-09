Lirik Lagu Location – Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Send me your location
Let's focus on communicating
'Cause I just need the time and place to come through
(Place to come through)
Send me your location
Let's ride the vibrations
I don't need nothing else but you
(I don't need nothing else but you)
At times I wonder why I fool with you
But this is new to me, this is new to you
Initially, I didn't wanna fall for you
Gather my attention it was all for you, so don't
Take advantage, don't leave my heart damaged
To understand that things go a little bit better when you plan it, oh
So won't you send me your location
Let's focus on communicating
'Cause I just need the time and place to come through
Send me your location
Let's ride the vibrations
I don't need nothing else but you
(I don't need nothing else but you)
I don't wanna fall in love off of subtweets, so
Let's get personal
I got a lot of cool spots that we can go
Tell me what's the move and I got you
I'm only acting like this 'cause I like you, oh
Just give me the vibe to slide then
Oh, I might make you mine by the night, and
Send me your location
Let's focus on communicating
'Cause I just need the time and place to come through
(Place to come through)
Send me your location
Let's ride the vibrations
I don't need nothing else but you
(I don't need nothing else but you)
Ride, ride, ride
Come and vibe with me tonight
I don't need nothing else but you
(I don't need nothing else but you)
Ride, ride, ride
Come and vibe with me tonight
I don't need nothing else but you
Nothing else but you, oh
Do, do, do, do, do, do
Oh, oh, mmm, mmm, mmm, mmm
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, mmm, mmm, mmm
Do, do, do, do, do, do, do
Do, do, do, do, do, do, do
Oh, I don't need nothing else but you
Artikel Pilihan