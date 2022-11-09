Lirik Lagu All Because of You – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I was born a child of grace
Nothing else about the place
Everything was ugly but your beautiful face
It left me no illusion
I saw you in the curve of the moon
In the shadow cast across my room
You heard me in my tune
When I just heard confusion
All because of you
All because of you
All because of you
I am, I am
I like the sound of my own voice
I didn't give anyone else a choice
An intellectual tortoise
Racing with your bullet train
Some people get squashed crossing the tracks
Some people got high-rises on their backs
I'm not broke but you can see the cracks
You can make me perfect again
All because of you
All because of you
All because of you
I am, I am
I'm alive, I'm being born
I just arrived, I'm at the door
Of the place I started out from
And I want back inside
All because of you
All because of you
All because of you
I am
