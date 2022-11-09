Lirik Lagu All Because of You – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

All Because of You – U2

I was born a child of grace

Nothing else about the place

Everything was ugly but your beautiful face

It left me no illusion

I saw you in the curve of the moon

In the shadow cast across my room

You heard me in my tune

When I just heard confusion

All because of you

All because of you

All because of you

I am, I am

I like the sound of my own voice

I didn't give anyone else a choice

An intellectual tortoise

Racing with your bullet train

Some people get squashed crossing the tracks

Some people got high-rises on their backs

I'm not broke but you can see the cracks

You can make me perfect again

All because of you

All because of you

All because of you

I am, I am

I'm alive, I'm being born

I just arrived, I'm at the door

Of the place I started out from

And I want back inside

All because of you

All because of you

All because of you

I am

