Lirik Lagu Love Songs – Kaash Paige dan Fakta di Baliknya

I miss my cocoa butter kisses, hope you smile when you listen
Ain't no competition, just competing for attention
And you like, "I'm not on no games"
Well, baby, I been peeping, and you ain't been the same
Like, who been on your mind? Who got your time?
Who you been vibing with? And why I can't make you mine?
You used to be texting me, checking me, calling me your slime
And now you treat me like my worth less than a dime
And if we paint a perfect picture, we can make it last forever
And you're the only one I want to wear my orange sweater
I told you I am down for the worse or the better
But I keep sticking to you 'cause them four stupid letters
You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs
You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs
You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs
You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs
You got me singing love songs
Oh, this the type of song you tip on .44's and pour up song
Yeah, that make you fall in love song
That "Hey, bighead, what you on?" Make you hit me up song
Double cupped, but bae I'm leaning on you
You been playing games, I'm tryna make you my boo
I'on duck no action you buss one, and I buss two
Pills of satisfaction I take the red you pop the blue
And if we paint a perfect picture, we can make it last forever
And you're the only one I want to wear my orange sweater
I told you I am down for the worse or the better
But I keep sticking to you cause them four stupid letters
You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs
You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs
You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs
You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs
