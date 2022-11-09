Lirik Lagu Love Songs – Kaash Paige dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Songs – Kaash Paige

I miss my cocoa butter kisses, hope you smile when you listen

Ain't no competition, just competing for attention

And you like, "I'm not on no games"

Well, baby, I been peeping, and you ain't been the same

Like, who been on your mind? Who got your time?

Who you been vibing with? And why I can't make you mine?

You used to be texting me, checking me, calling me your slime

And now you treat me like my worth less than a dime

And if we paint a perfect picture, we can make it last forever

And you're the only one I want to wear my orange sweater

I told you I am down for the worse or the better

But I keep sticking to you 'cause them four stupid letters

You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs

You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs

You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs

You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs

You got me singing love songs

Oh, this the type of song you tip on .44's and pour up song

Yeah, that make you fall in love song

That "Hey, bighead, what you on?" Make you hit me up song

Double cupped, but bae I'm leaning on you

You been playing games, I'm tryna make you my boo

I'on duck no action you buss one, and I buss two

Pills of satisfaction I take the red you pop the blue

And if we paint a perfect picture, we can make it last forever

And you're the only one I want to wear my orange sweater

I told you I am down for the worse or the better

But I keep sticking to you cause them four stupid letters

You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs

You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs

You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs

You got me singing love songs, love songs, love songs