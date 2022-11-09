Lirik Lagu Lost in The Fire - The Weeknd feat Gesaffelstein dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lost in The Fire - The Weeknd feat Gesaffelstein

I wanna fuck you slow with the lights on (lights on, lights on, lights on)

You're the only one I've got my sights on (sights on, sights on, sights on)

Type of sex you could never put a price on (price on, price on, price on)

I'll take it off, you're the one I'll roll the dice on (dice on, dice on, dice on)

And I just want a baby with the right one

(I just want a baby with the right)

'Cause I could never be the one to hide one

(I could never be the one to hide)

And we lost a lot of things in the fire

So it took a year for me to find out (find out, find out)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

Oh-oh (oh-oh)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

I can't lose you, babe

Oh-oh (yeah)

I'm tired of being home alone (home alone)

Used to have a girl a day (girl a day)

But I want you to stay (I want you to stay, hey)

You said you might be into girls (into girls)

You said you're going through a phase (through a phase)

Keepin' your heart safe (keepin' your heart safe, oh)

Well maybe you can bring a friend (bring a friend)

She gon' ride on top your face (top your face)

While I fuck you straight (while I fuck you straight, yeah)

And we lost a lot of things in the fire (fire)

So it took a year for me to find out (find out, find out)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

Oh-oh (oh-oh, oh-oh)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

Oh-oh (whoa)

I'm tired of being home alone

Used to have a girl a day (girl a day)

But I want you to stay (I want you to stay, hey)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

Oh-oh (oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh (oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, hey)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

I can't lose you, babe (I can't lose you, babe)

Oh-oh (oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)