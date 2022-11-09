Lirik Lagu Come Under the Covers - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Under the Covers - WALK THE MOON
[Verse 1]
Tiptoe
Down the hall from where you live
These floors are talkative
But it's alright, it's alright
So quiet
A little house out in the woods
And it would feel so good
If you would stay, if you would stay
[Chorus]
(Summer is over)
And I wanna leave you satisfied
(Summer is over)
And I can feel the cold changing us inside
(Come under the covers)
'Cause I wanna leave you satisfied tonight
[Verse 2]
In the low light
Two white shadows become one
Come on, put your moon in my sun
And set me on fire, set me on fire
[Chorus]
(Summer is over)
And I wanna leave you satisfied
(Summer is over)
And I can feel the cold changing us inside
(Come under the covers)
And I wanna leave you satisfied tonight
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
[Bridge]
Sometimes
It's like you grew up down the street
It's such a mystery
The way you know me, the way you know me
[Chorus]
(Summer is over)
And I wanna leave you satisfied
(Summer is over)
And I can feel the cold changing us inside
(Come under the covers)
Oh, and I wanna leave you satisfied
(Summer is over)
Summer is over
(Summer is over)
Summer is over
Artikel Pilihan