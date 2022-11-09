Lirik Lagu Come Under the Covers - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come Under the Covers - WALK THE MOON

[Verse 1]

Tiptoe

Down the hall from where you live

These floors are talkative

But it's alright, it's alright

So quiet

A little house out in the woods

And it would feel so good

If you would stay, if you would stay

[Chorus]

(Summer is over)

And I wanna leave you satisfied

(Summer is over)

And I can feel the cold changing us inside

(Come under the covers)

'Cause I wanna leave you satisfied tonight

[Verse 2]

In the low light

Two white shadows become one

Come on, put your moon in my sun

And set me on fire, set me on fire

[Chorus]

(Summer is over)

And I wanna leave you satisfied

(Summer is over)

And I can feel the cold changing us inside

(Come under the covers)

And I wanna leave you satisfied tonight

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

[Bridge]

Sometimes

It's like you grew up down the street

It's such a mystery

The way you know me, the way you know me

[Chorus]

(Summer is over)

And I wanna leave you satisfied

(Summer is over)

And I can feel the cold changing us inside

(Come under the covers)

Oh, and I wanna leave you satisfied

(Summer is over)

Summer is over

(Summer is over)

Summer is over