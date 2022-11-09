Lirik Lagu Can I – Kehlani feat Tory Lanez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can I – Kehlani feat Tory Lanez
This sh*t's so good, should be illegal
Need round two, I need a sequel
Hit the backboard like a free throw
You next level, you a cheat code
In so deep, you hit my seafloor
Got me singing like Alicia
Got me using all your lingo
Tell your girlfriend that you single
Call me over 'cause I go hard
Sweet lil' bih, fuck like a p*rnstar
Next day, act just like your road dog
B*tches askin' how you know her
Head game stupid, baby loca
Too loud, callate la boca
Out this world, you supernova
F*ck that, I am coming over
Can I come over?
(Can) can I (I) stop by (stop by) to see you (see you) tonight?
Can I stop by to see you? (Tonight)
We both on fire, love the teamwork
Leave with juices on your t-shirt
Loud and clear, no need for reverb
Tell the Uber driver revert
Flip that b*tch and make a u-turn
S*xtape crazy, need the bloopers
Last so long, bae, you a trooper
Sniper gang, no Bradley Cooper
Hi, I'm Hell, it's nice to meet ya
Know you f*ckin' with a demon
Do 'bout anything to please ya
Cum inside me, I'm a keeper
Want me to make you a senior?
Never been that hard to read ya
When we done, you say, "I need ya"
I done made you a believer
Can I come over?
(Can) can I (I) stop by (stop by) to see you (see you) tonight?
Can I stop by to see you? (Tonight)
Shawty, you know you can always stop by
You top five and no, you're not five
And not four, three, or two, but one, girl
I'm hot now, wanna see what's under
The access easy in a sundress
Your accent's leaking on my tongue, yes
You're badder than the song that's sang from Mike Jack
I made you c*m and you came right back
You calling me up on a late night
I got you leaking like a brake pipe
Swimming in your sea, just like a diver
I'm in it, just creeping like a Great White
And I might f*ck you in your own car
You ride my face just like a p*rnstar
I'm in it so deep, just caught a broke jaw
And I just want one thing, that's a phone call
Can I come over? (Can I come over?)
(Can) can I (I) stop by (stop by) to see you (see you) tonight?
Can I (oh) stop by to see you? (Tonight)
Can I
Can I
See you, see you, see you?
See you, see you, see you?
