Lirik Lagu Can I – Kehlani feat Tory Lanez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can I – Kehlani feat Tory Lanez

This sh*t's so good, should be illegal

Need round two, I need a sequel

Hit the backboard like a free throw

You next level, you a cheat code

In so deep, you hit my seafloor

Got me singing like Alicia

Got me using all your lingo

Tell your girlfriend that you single

Call me over 'cause I go hard

Sweet lil' bih, fuck like a p*rnstar

Next day, act just like your road dog

B*tches askin' how you know her

Head game stupid, baby loca

Too loud, callate la boca

Out this world, you supernova

F*ck that, I am coming over

Can I come over?

(Can) can I (I) stop by (stop by) to see you (see you) tonight?

Can I stop by to see you? (Tonight)

We both on fire, love the teamwork

Leave with juices on your t-shirt

Loud and clear, no need for reverb

Tell the Uber driver revert

Flip that b*tch and make a u-turn

S*xtape crazy, need the bloopers

Last so long, bae, you a trooper

Sniper gang, no Bradley Cooper

Hi, I'm Hell, it's nice to meet ya

Know you f*ckin' with a demon

Do 'bout anything to please ya

Cum inside me, I'm a keeper

Want me to make you a senior?

Never been that hard to read ya

When we done, you say, "I need ya"

I done made you a believer

Can I come over?

(Can) can I (I) stop by (stop by) to see you (see you) tonight?

Can I stop by to see you? (Tonight)

Shawty, you know you can always stop by

You top five and no, you're not five

And not four, three, or two, but one, girl

I'm hot now, wanna see what's under

The access easy in a sundress

Your accent's leaking on my tongue, yes

You're badder than the song that's sang from Mike Jack

I made you c*m and you came right back

You calling me up on a late night

I got you leaking like a brake pipe

Swimming in your sea, just like a diver

I'm in it, just creeping like a Great White

And I might f*ck you in your own car

You ride my face just like a p*rnstar

I'm in it so deep, just caught a broke jaw

And I just want one thing, that's a phone call

Can I come over? (Can I come over?)

(Can) can I (I) stop by (stop by) to see you (see you) tonight?

Can I (oh) stop by to see you? (Tonight)

Can I

Can I

See you, see you, see you?

See you, see you, see you?

