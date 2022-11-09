Lirik Lagu Win Anyway - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

One mission, young and ambitious
Well equipped to crush the competition
Knows fame and money not always a given, but he
He won't quit 'til the dreams where he's living
He stays up through the night time
Searching for the right rhymes, been through the dark
But he's still on the bright side, big plans
He knows a chance like this comes once in a lifetime
They don't want us to win, but
We're gonna do it anyway
We're gonna do it anyway
They don't want us to win, but
We're gonna do it anyway
We're gonna do it anyway
He's taking baby steps, can't be skipping
Can't rush what he's cooking in the kitchen
'Cause it's too vicious, way too delicious
Won't overthink, won't blink, he might miss it
He stays up through the nighttime
Searching for the right rhymes, been through the dark
But he's still on the bright side, big plans
He knows a chance like this comes once in a lifetime
They don't want us to win, but
We're gonna do it anyway
We're gonna do it anyway
They don't want us to win, but
We're gonna do it anyway
We're gonna do it anyway
Our rivals have arrived
We look them in the eye
'Cause it's now or never
And we never been better
Our rivals have arrived
We look them in the eye
'Cause it's now or never
And we never been better
They don't want us to win, but
We're gonna do it anyway
We're gonna do it anyway
They don't want us to win, but
We're gonna do it anyway
We're gonna do it anyway
They don't want us to win, but
We're gonna do it anyway
We're gonna do it anyway
They don't want us to win, but
We're gonna do it anyway
We're gonna do it anyway
Artikel Pilihan