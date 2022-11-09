Lirik Lagu Win Anyway - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Win Anyway - WALK THE MOON

One mission, young and ambitious

Well equipped to crush the competition

Knows fame and money not always a given, but he

He won't quit 'til the dreams where he's living

He stays up through the night time

Searching for the right rhymes, been through the dark

But he's still on the bright side, big plans

He knows a chance like this comes once in a lifetime

They don't want us to win, but

We're gonna do it anyway

We're gonna do it anyway

They don't want us to win, but

We're gonna do it anyway

We're gonna do it anyway

He's taking baby steps, can't be skipping

Can't rush what he's cooking in the kitchen

'Cause it's too vicious, way too delicious

Won't overthink, won't blink, he might miss it

He stays up through the nighttime

Searching for the right rhymes, been through the dark

But he's still on the bright side, big plans

He knows a chance like this comes once in a lifetime

They don't want us to win, but

We're gonna do it anyway

We're gonna do it anyway

They don't want us to win, but

We're gonna do it anyway

We're gonna do it anyway

Our rivals have arrived

We look them in the eye

'Cause it's now or never

And we never been better

Our rivals have arrived

We look them in the eye

'Cause it's now or never

And we never been better

They don't want us to win, but

We're gonna do it anyway

We're gonna do it anyway

They don't want us to win, but

We're gonna do it anyway

We're gonna do it anyway

They don't want us to win, but

We're gonna do it anyway

We're gonna do it anyway

They don't want us to win, but

We're gonna do it anyway

We're gonna do it anyway