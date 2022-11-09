Lirik Lagu Satish – Tee Grizzley dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 9 November 2022, 02:10 WIB
Tee Grizzley
Tee Grizzley /Instagram/teegrizzley

SatishTee Grizzley

Loved each other way more than we loved life
Was so close people thought we had a love life
We loved each other way more than we loved life
(Helluva made the beat baby)
Still do (aye, JB)
I used to be like "I don't need security" (street niggas)
I don't want these niggas thinking' that it's fearin' me (at all)
Told my driver "Be on point", he wasn't hearing' me
Them shots went off, I'm steady callin', you ain't answerin'
You scarin' me (hello?)

In my city if you winnin', you can't stay
They call bein' broke real, they call gettin' money fake
I gave you a bitch, why you still lookin' at my date
I gave you some food, why you still lookin' at my plate, nigga?
They say they love us, but that love might be hate

I can't really tell the different, salt and sugar look the same (it's tricky)
Look how they did Dex, look how they did Blake
Look how they tried to do me but got JB
Man that jealousy so real, man that hate so deep

Man that envy shit so real, you make it out the streets
You saw it wasn't me and still shot, what she do to you?
We was just winnin', now I'm cryin' at your funeral
But every tear I shed

Another thousand on your head, nigga (that's on my fuckin' mama, nigga)
Now show your face and think I'm playin' nigga
Every tear I shed's another thousand on your head, boy (on my daddy gave)
Now show your face and think I'm playin'

Aye JB, I wish I was sittin' outside with you
And I was in that bank with you
You know your favorite rapper wouldn't have never let them guys get you
I would've shot 'em, left 'em dyin', leakin' in the street
Wouldn't have ran, would smoke the rest and watch that man go to sleep

And you think they came for her?
Man you know they came for me
They took my heart and my brains, niggas know that I can't think
How I'm playin' with these drugs, niggas know I'm like Tay Keith
Eye's bloodshot red, niggas know I ain't been sleep (I'm hurt out here)
But all these dead loved ones make it hard to sleep
All this anger inside make it hard to grieve

Aye, all this nicotine make it hard to breathe (make it hard to breathe)
All these tears in my eyes make it hard to sleep (make it hard to sleep)
They found a murder weapon, bro, it's got' be hard to beat (gon' be hard to beat)
First offer fifty years so it's hard to plea, aye (gon' be hard to plea)
If they do somethin' to us then they known for it
But if we do somethin' to them, then we run for it (we run)
Fuck that, if you take mines, I take yours homie
Then gon' pray to the Lord "Don't be hard on me" (please)
Yeah, you drop one, I drop four, homie
And be like "God, please don't be too hard on me" (please)
If we tear this bitch up, they gon' say I'm dead wrong
Fuck that, these niggas got my aunty with a headstone
Niggas tell me what they do like they smart as me
But they ain't take your heart from you, they took my heart from me (bitch)
I got one last person that wantin' more from me
Ready to kill whoever play with me or shorted me

I got your kids, I got Nanni, I got Nell too
I got your baby, Kee and Zi and Gabrielle too
I got your sister and your mommy and your fam' too
How the fuck you gon' die on me? I can't stand you (damn)

I pray they do't go to jail, I want 'em dead
I'm just listenin' to the streets, hearin' everything they sayin'
I'm just waitin' on a name, I'm just prayin' that they say it
Give a fuck if it's the Mayor, nigga, million on his head, aye, aye (whole ticket on his top)

Wish I can wake up and beat your ass
'Cause I was just tellin' you about the dreams I had
Aye, niggas snatch my heart on my chest, can't nobody replace it
Wouldn't have ever believed you was fuckin' with your baby
"Make sure Tee good" is all I ever heard you sayin'

Tryna hold my head, I don't know if I'ma make it
This shit been eatin' me (eatin' me)
I don't know what you seen in me, but you believed in me (believed in me)
Tell them "Keep that fake love, let me grieve in peace" (fuck that shit)
You drop mines, I drop yours, homie (I'll drop yours, nigga)
You drop one, I drop four, homie (I'm droppin' four, nigga)
Then be like "God, please don't be too hard on me" (please)
God please don't close the door on me (please)

Credit

Artis : Tee Grizzley
Rilis: 2019
Album: The Smartest
Genre: Hip hop
Penulis: Terry Sanchez Wallace Jr. dan Helluva Beats

Fakta Lagu SatishTee Grizzley

Satish adalah lagu milik Tee Grizzley yang dirilis pada 20 September 2019 sebagai singel utama dari albumnya, The Smartest.

Pada 20 Agustus 2019, bibi dan manajer Tee Grizzley, Jobina Satish Brown dibunuh di Detroit, Michigan.

Pada saat it, seorang pria bersenjata mendekati mobil Grizzley dan melepaskan tembakan. Brown dihari kejadian sedang duduk di kursi belakang.

Alasan lagu ini diberi nama Satish karena berasal dari nama tengah Brown. Sepanjang lagu, Grizzley dengan rapnya menceritakan tentang kesedihannya karena kehilangan bibinya. Pada lagu ini Grizzley juga mengungkapkan kemarahannya terhadap pembunuh bibinya.

Halaman:
1
2

