Lirik Lagu First Day Out – Tee Grizzley dan Fakta di Baliknya

First Day Out – Tee Grizzley

These niggas prayed on my downfall

On all ten, bitch I stood tall

Show these disloyal niggas how to ball

Go get a thermometer for the pot, I need this shit cooked right



Lets keep this water 400 degrees Fahrenheit

You ever been inside a federal court room?

Nigga you ever went to trial and fought for your life?

Being broke did something to my spirit

Asked niggas to plug me, they act like they couldn't hear me



Look at me now, driving German engineering

You don't want your baby mama fucked, keep the ho from near me

Kilroy, remember I used to use your L's to hit the road

Hit the O and make them big boy sales?



Moo, remember when you had them green things mailed

With vacuum seals trying not to have them green things smelled?

Feds was on me, what you know about related through money

I don't know nothing, I just used to see 'em walk to the Coney

I fuck with bitches my body count go from Pershing to Cody



Any further questions, you can take that up with the lawyer

My nigga Fenkell, J Money, Brightmo Lo, Project Joe

Will tell you everyday before school I sold a half bow

How you think I won best dressed with no support?

And had them paid lawyers coming in and out of court



Aye Dwan though, aye Theo ain't it a blessing?

We made it out Kentucky after all that happened?

After the pre-trials, after the status

After them impact statements, after the castle

Aye JR nigga, ain't it a blessing?

We made it out of Lansing after all that happened?

After Michigan State, after Hubbard



When our mans told on us, them bands they took from us

Joy road bitch, but the money long as six mile

Brick mile, knock your bitch down

Pick her up, knock her back down, pull her tracks out



Yes I slap girl, yes I slap dog, yes I slap loud

Yes I'll slap a pussy nigga if he act out

Yes I caught cases on the road with them killers

Bro kill me if I snitch, cause if you snitch I'm gon' kill you



Spent a lot of time on that yard with them gorillas

Stood tall, did I let niggas hoe me? Quit being silly

I know for a fact your bitch pussy get wet for a nigga

Cause I do it better, plus I'm doing better than niggas



I'm at home when I'm down there in Lexington nigga

'Bout the king, they gone drop you and who next to you nigga

Unc said Lil T, "Get ahead of them niggas"



When you take off, don't look back and try to rescue them niggas

You killed his mans? Then make sure you get the rest of them niggas

Don't let them get the best of you, just get the revenue nigga"

So let me know what you can handle, okay come grab it

Here go some extras, so if I'm busy you can manage



Fiends had me Blade dancing, eating sixty dollar salads

Get it there and back, tell the feds I need a challenge

My first offer was 30 years, not a day lower

I told them crackers holler at me when they sober



On parole, I'm a felon, you think I ain't got that blower?

Yeah you right, bro take his head off his fucking shoulders (boom boom boom!)

You hear me? Hit the Rollie store with the Rollie on

What was our getaway car? A Jag Portfolio



You hear me? aye I heard I had some sneak dissers

Whoever feeling hot, that AR got a heat sensor

Cuz said don't entertain them hungry niggas

I wish I would pay attention to these homeless niggas

Don't call my phone, I don't want to do no song with niggas



And tell yo bitch to tighten up before I bone her, nigga

I don't know you niggas, fuck wrong with niggas?

Through these white buffs I can see the hoe in niggas

Free my nigga Parico, that boy be hoeing niggas

Shoot the smile off your face, I don't joke with niggas

Boy I can't trust you with that strap if you don't got no bodies

Boy I can't take you on no lick if you ain't robbed nobody



You ain't no shooter, you can't do that shit without no molly

I came home and had the hoes wetter than Kalahari

Thirty months ago niggas ain't think that I was coming home

Shout out to them niggas' freaks that I been cumming on

Get em to the crib, bust em down, now bitch run along



This SK'll get to shaking like there's something wrong

Thirty bands two times, watch this money clone

The feds say my name hot like when the oven on

Bitch I came home to my lil brother gone

Niggas say they looking for me, pull up in the Skuddy zone

Who said I'm a snitch? You just heard a lie from him



Better check the black and white, that paperwork will vouch for him

Zero toleration for that nigga, take his life from him

He don't want that pistol play? Okay I'll Tyson him

I ain't hear from bitches when I had them blues on



So soon as I'm done fucking, put your shoes on

I'm on parole in two states, I can't move wrong

The feds trying to build a case, I can't move wrong

I went to trial back to back, bitch I'm two and oh

The state of Kentucky banned me from every jewelry store

Say I can't even be in public with my hoodie on



Michigan State don't want him here, they don't know what he on

Artis : Tee Grizzley

Rilis: 2016

Album: My Moment

Genre:Hip hop

Penulis: Terry Wallace dan Martin McCurtis



Fakta Lagu First Day Out – Tee Grizzley

First Day Out adalah lagu yang dilantunkan oleh penyanyi rapper asal Amerika, Tee Grizzley. Lagu ini dirilis pada 7 November 2016 oleh 300 Entertainment.

Lagu First Day Out dirilis sebagai single utama dari mixtape debutnya, My Moment (2017). Single ini memuncak di posisi ke-48 di US Billboard Hot 100 saat dirilis.

Dibalik lagu ini, terdadapat perjuangan Tee Grizzley pernah merasakan panjangnya malam didalam sel tahanan penjara. Saat dibebaskan dari penjara Michigan pada Oktober 2016, Tee Grizzley mulai merekam lagu tersebut pada hari yang sama.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang bagaimana dia masuk penjara, bagaimana rasanya, dan bercerita perasaan Tee ketika dia dibebaskan. Lagu tersebut menjadi viral dalam sebuah video dari pemain Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James mengambil video untuk lagu ini.

Kemudian tercipta LeBron James Challenge, di mana orang-orang memposting video tentang diri mereka yang memperagakan kembali gerakan James dalam video tersebut.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***



