Lirik Lagu First Day Out – Tee Grizzley dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 9 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Tee Grizzley
Tee Grizzley /Instagram/teegrizzley

First Day OutTee Grizzley

These niggas prayed on my downfall
These niggas prayed on my downfall
On all ten, bitch I stood tall
Show these disloyal niggas how to ball
Go get a thermometer for the pot, I need this shit cooked right

Lets keep this water 400 degrees Fahrenheit
You ever been inside a federal court room?
Nigga you ever went to trial and fought for your life?
Being broke did something to my spirit
Asked niggas to plug me, they act like they couldn't hear me

Look at me now, driving German engineering
You don't want your baby mama fucked, keep the ho from near me
Kilroy, remember I used to use your L's to hit the road
Hit the O and make them big boy sales?

Moo, remember when you had them green things mailed
With vacuum seals trying not to have them green things smelled?
Feds was on me, what you know about related through money
I don't know nothing, I just used to see 'em walk to the Coney
I fuck with bitches my body count go from Pershing to Cody

Any further questions, you can take that up with the lawyer
My nigga Fenkell, J Money, Brightmo Lo, Project Joe
Will tell you everyday before school I sold a half bow
How you think I won best dressed with no support?
And had them paid lawyers coming in and out of court

Aye Dwan though, aye Theo ain't it a blessing?
We made it out Kentucky after all that happened?
After the pre-trials, after the status
After them impact statements, after the castle
Aye JR nigga, ain't it a blessing?
We made it out of Lansing after all that happened?
After Michigan State, after Hubbard

When our mans told on us, them bands they took from us
Joy road bitch, but the money long as six mile
Brick mile, knock your bitch down
Pick her up, knock her back down, pull her tracks out

Yes I slap girl, yes I slap dog, yes I slap loud
Yes I'll slap a pussy nigga if he act out
Yes I caught cases on the road with them killers
Bro kill me if I snitch, cause if you snitch I'm gon' kill you

Spent a lot of time on that yard with them gorillas
Stood tall, did I let niggas hoe me? Quit being silly
I know for a fact your bitch pussy get wet for a nigga
Cause I do it better, plus I'm doing better than niggas

I'm at home when I'm down there in Lexington nigga
'Bout the king, they gone drop you and who next to you nigga
Unc said Lil T, "Get ahead of them niggas"

When you take off, don't look back and try to rescue them niggas
You killed his mans? Then make sure you get the rest of them niggas
Don't let them get the best of you, just get the revenue nigga"
So let me know what you can handle, okay come grab it
Here go some extras, so if I'm busy you can manage

Fiends had me Blade dancing, eating sixty dollar salads
Get it there and back, tell the feds I need a challenge
My first offer was 30 years, not a day lower
I told them crackers holler at me when they sober

On parole, I'm a felon, you think I ain't got that blower?
Yeah you right, bro take his head off his fucking shoulders (boom boom boom!)
You hear me? Hit the Rollie store with the Rollie on
What was our getaway car? A Jag Portfolio

You hear me? aye I heard I had some sneak dissers
Whoever feeling hot, that AR got a heat sensor
Cuz said don't entertain them hungry niggas
I wish I would pay attention to these homeless niggas
Don't call my phone, I don't want to do no song with niggas

And tell yo bitch to tighten up before I bone her, nigga
I don't know you niggas, fuck wrong with niggas?
Through these white buffs I can see the hoe in niggas
Free my nigga Parico, that boy be hoeing niggas
Shoot the smile off your face, I don't joke with niggas
Boy I can't trust you with that strap if you don't got no bodies
Boy I can't take you on no lick if you ain't robbed nobody

You ain't no shooter, you can't do that shit without no molly
I came home and had the hoes wetter than Kalahari
Thirty months ago niggas ain't think that I was coming home
Shout out to them niggas' freaks that I been cumming on
Get em to the crib, bust em down, now bitch run along

This SK'll get to shaking like there's something wrong
Thirty bands two times, watch this money clone
The feds say my name hot like when the oven on
Bitch I came home to my lil brother gone
Niggas say they looking for me, pull up in the Skuddy zone
Who said I'm a snitch? You just heard a lie from him

Better check the black and white, that paperwork will vouch for him
Zero toleration for that nigga, take his life from him
He don't want that pistol play? Okay I'll Tyson him
I ain't hear from bitches when I had them blues on

So soon as I'm done fucking, put your shoes on
I'm on parole in two states, I can't move wrong
The feds trying to build a case, I can't move wrong
I went to trial back to back, bitch I'm two and oh
The state of Kentucky banned me from every jewelry store
Say I can't even be in public with my hoodie on

Michigan State don't want him here, they don't know what he on
I know they prayed on my downfall
I know they prayed on my downfall
On all ten bitch I stood tall
Show these disloyal niggas how to ball

Artis : Tee Grizzley
Rilis: 2016
Album: My Moment
Genre:Hip hop
Penulis: Terry Wallace dan Martin McCurtis

Fakta Lagu First Day OutTee Grizzley

First Day Out adalah lagu yang dilantunkan oleh penyanyi rapper asal Amerika, Tee Grizzley. Lagu ini dirilis pada 7 November 2016 oleh 300 Entertainment.

Lagu First Day Out dirilis sebagai single utama dari mixtape debutnya, My Moment (2017). Single ini memuncak di posisi ke-48 di US Billboard Hot 100 saat dirilis.

Dibalik lagu ini, terdadapat perjuangan Tee Grizzley pernah merasakan panjangnya malam didalam sel tahanan penjara. Saat dibebaskan dari penjara Michigan pada Oktober 2016, Tee Grizzley mulai merekam lagu tersebut pada hari yang sama.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang bagaimana dia masuk penjara, bagaimana rasanya, dan bercerita perasaan Tee ketika dia dibebaskan. Lagu tersebut menjadi viral dalam sebuah video dari pemain Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James mengambil video untuk lagu ini.

Kemudian tercipta LeBron James Challenge, di mana orang-orang memposting video tentang diri mereka yang memperagakan kembali gerakan James dalam video tersebut.(Anggita Adi Sumadi)***


Editor: Tita Salsabila

