Lirik Lagu Shine – KIM! feat ELS, Willy Winarko dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shine – KIM! feat ELS, Willy Winarko
Hey its Kim
Come on everybody
Come sing and dance with me
Hey you why don't you put a smile up on your face
Don't you worry about what people say about you
Hey believe that you have happiness inside
Doesn't need for you to running hot
Go ahead and just go let it out
Though people might say things
That can really break you down
Just remember who you really are
I was made to shine
I was made to shine
You ain't gonna break me down
You ain't gonna break me down
I was made to shine
I was made to shine
You ain't gonna break me down
You ain't gonna break me down
Today we gonna go and spread love to the world
Put the melody we have inside
Doesn't need for you to go and fight no no
No matter of the difference we may have
We only have one world that we share together
Though people might say things
That can really break you down
Just remember who you really are
I was made to shine
I was made to shine
You ain't gonna break me down
You ain't gonna break me down
I was made to shine
I was made to shine
You ain't gonna break me down
You ain't gonna break me down
I was made to shine
Mama say go get them
I won't let her down
And i've been waking so hot
They don't see the ground
All the drama is blow me outta way to high
They gonna talk about me or they love to hate me
They gonna say that they love me
But they talk behind me or they smile in my face
But they ain't gonna brek me down
You ain't gonna break me down Kimmy
