Lirik Lagu Shine – KIM! feat ELS, Willy Winarko dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shine – KIM! feat ELS, Willy Winarko

Hey its Kim

Come on everybody

Come sing and dance with me

Hey you why don't you put a smile up on your face

Don't you worry about what people say about you

Hey believe that you have happiness inside

Doesn't need for you to running hot

Go ahead and just go let it out

Though people might say things

That can really break you down

Just remember who you really are

I was made to shine

I was made to shine

You ain't gonna break me down

You ain't gonna break me down

I was made to shine

I was made to shine

You ain't gonna break me down

You ain't gonna break me down

Today we gonna go and spread love to the world

Put the melody we have inside

Doesn't need for you to go and fight no no

No matter of the difference we may have

We only have one world that we share together

Though people might say things

That can really break you down

Just remember who you really are

I was made to shine

I was made to shine

You ain't gonna break me down

You ain't gonna break me down

I was made to shine

I was made to shine

You ain't gonna break me down

You ain't gonna break me down

I was made to shine

Mama say go get them

I won't let her down

And i've been waking so hot

They don't see the ground

All the drama is blow me outta way to high

They gonna talk about me or they love to hate me

They gonna say that they love me

But they talk behind me or they smile in my face

But they ain't gonna brek me down

You ain't gonna break me down Kimmy