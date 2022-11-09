Lirik Lagu Hollow – Tori Kelly dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hollow – Tori Kelly

I don't wanna be the last man standing

I don't wanna be the lonely one

Picking petals when the party's over

No, it's not any fun

'Cause I'm fragile

And you know this

So hold me

Wrap me in love, fill up my cup

Empty and only your love can fill up my cup

'Cause I'm hollow

Yeah, I'm hollow, oh oh oh

'Cause I'm hollow

Yeah, I'm hollow, oh oh oh

I don't wanna be the first one folding

I don't wanna be the joker heart

Tell me, darling, will you understand me?

And not show me your cards?

'Cause I'm paper-thin

And you, you make me whole again

So hold me

Wrap me in love, fill up my cup

Empty and only your love can fill up my cup

'Cause I'm hollow

Yeah, I'm hollow, oh oh oh

'Cause I'm hollow

Yeah, I'm hollow, oh oh oh

I confess (yeah), my weakness

Til you pick up the parts that are broken

Pour out your perfection on me now

And hold me

Wrap me in love, fill up my cup

Empty, 'cause only your love can fill up my cup

So hold me

Wrap me in love, fill up my cup

Empty and only your love can fill up my cup

'Cause I'm hollow

Yeah, I'm hollow, oh oh oh

'Cause I'm hollow

Yeah, I'm hollow, oh oh oh

'Cause I'm hollow (yeah)

Yeah, I'm hollow, oh oh oh (oh yeah)

'Cause I'm hollow (I'm hollow)

Yeah, I'm hollow, oh oh oh