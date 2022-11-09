Lirik Lagu Lose It – Kane Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeahh, yeah
That lit up, ringin', buzzin'
Good for nothin' phone in your hands
The directions to the party
That's just started with that cover band
That old school radio station
Let's just drive until it's faded
Girl, let's lose it, tonight
'Cause when you do that thing right there
Flippin' your hair, baby, I swear
I don't think you know what you're doin' to me
You got my heart skip-skippin' a beat tonight
You're not close enough, so there's space between
You and me, let's lose it
The way you're dancin', swayin' to the music
Girl, that body, and how you move it
Every time you cross my mind
Girl, I lose it
Yeah, I lose it
Oh, oh
Yeah, I lose it
Let's start with them Lucchese's
Baby, kick 'em to the floorboard
Them bobby pins holdin' your hair up, girl
You don't need 'em no more
That dress hangin' off your shoulder
As you move a little closer
Yeah, let's lose it (lose it), tonight, yeah girl
I don't think you know what you're doin' to me
You got my heart skip-skippin' a beat tonight
You're not close enough, so there's space between
You and me, let's lose it
The way you're dancin', swayin' to the music
Girl, that body, and how you move it
Every time you cross my mind
Girl, I lose it
Yeah, I lose it
Whoo
Yeah, I lose it
