Lirik Lagu Lose It – Kane Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lose It – Kane Brown

Yeahh, yeah

That lit up, ringin', buzzin'

Good for nothin' phone in your hands

The directions to the party

That's just started with that cover band

That old school radio station

Let's just drive until it's faded

Girl, let's lose it, tonight

'Cause when you do that thing right there

Flippin' your hair, baby, I swear

I don't think you know what you're doin' to me

You got my heart skip-skippin' a beat tonight

You're not close enough, so there's space between

You and me, let's lose it

The way you're dancin', swayin' to the music

Girl, that body, and how you move it

Every time you cross my mind

Girl, I lose it

Yeah, I lose it

Oh, oh

Yeah, I lose it

Let's start with them Lucchese's

Baby, kick 'em to the floorboard

Them bobby pins holdin' your hair up, girl

You don't need 'em no more

That dress hangin' off your shoulder

As you move a little closer

Yeah, let's lose it (lose it), tonight, yeah girl

I don't think you know what you're doin' to me

You got my heart skip-skippin' a beat tonight

You're not close enough, so there's space between

You and me, let's lose it

The way you're dancin', swayin' to the music

Girl, that body, and how you move it

Every time you cross my mind

Girl, I lose it

Yeah, I lose it

Whoo

Yeah, I lose it