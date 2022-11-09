Lirik Lagu Hard to Say – The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hard to Say – The Used

So deep that it didn't even bleed and catch me,

Off guard, red handed, now I'm far from lonely

Asleep I still see you lying next to me

So deep that it didn't even bleed, catch me.

I need something else

Would someone please just give me?

Hit me and knock me out

And let me go back to sleep

I can laugh all I want inside

I still am empty

So deep that it didn't even bleed and catch me.

(I'll I'll)

I'll be just fine pretending I'm not

I'm far from lonely

And it's all that I've got

I'll be just fine pretending I'm not

I'm far from lonely

And it's all that I've got

(All that I've got)

I guess I remember every glance you shot me

Unharmed, I'm losing weight and some body heat

I squoze so hard

I stopped your heart from beating

So deep that I didn't even scream "F*** me".

(I'll I'll)

I'll be just fine pretending I'm not

I'm far from lonely

And it's all that I've got

I'll be just fine pretending I'm not

I'm far from lonely

And it's all that I've got

(All that I've got)

And it's all that I've got

It's all that I've got

It's all that I've got

It's all that I've got

It's all that I've got.

So deep that it didn't even bleed; catch me

So deep that I didn't even scream "F*** me".

I'll be just fine pretending I'm not

I'm far from lonely

And it's all that I've got

I'll be just fine pretending I'm not

I'm far from lonely

And it's all that I've got.