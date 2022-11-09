Lirik Lagu Hard to Say – The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

So deep that it didn't even bleed and catch me,
Off guard, red handed, now I'm far from lonely
Asleep I still see you lying next to me
So deep that it didn't even bleed, catch me.
I need something else
Would someone please just give me?
Hit me and knock me out
And let me go back to sleep
I can laugh all I want inside
I still am empty
So deep that it didn't even bleed and catch me.
(I'll I'll)
I'll be just fine pretending I'm not
I'm far from lonely
And it's all that I've got
I'll be just fine pretending I'm not
I'm far from lonely
And it's all that I've got
(All that I've got)
I guess I remember every glance you shot me
Unharmed, I'm losing weight and some body heat
I squoze so hard
I stopped your heart from beating
So deep that I didn't even scream "F*** me".
(I'll I'll)
I'll be just fine pretending I'm not
I'm far from lonely
And it's all that I've got
I'll be just fine pretending I'm not
I'm far from lonely
And it's all that I've got
(All that I've got)
And it's all that I've got
It's all that I've got
It's all that I've got
It's all that I've got
It's all that I've got.
So deep that it didn't even bleed; catch me
So deep that I didn't even scream "F*** me".
I'll be just fine pretending I'm not
I'm far from lonely
And it's all that I've got
I'll be just fine pretending I'm not
I'm far from lonely
And it's all that I've got.
